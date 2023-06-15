The American Red Cross will host a Community Blood Drive to help maintain the lifesaving blood supply during busy summer months.
From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, 24, people can stop by St. James Lutheran Church for blood donations. Donors must enter through the preschool doors to the north of the main entrance. The blood drive will be held in the Activities Room on the lower level.
As a thanks for support, the Red Cross is giving every donor throughout June a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choosing. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.