Auxiliary members of Verona Mason Lindsay Post 385 are asking the community to join the organization in wearing a red poppy as a sign of appreciation for veterans this Memorial Day weekend.
Members will sell red memorial poppies and collect donations for the poppy fund from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Miller and Sons Supermarket on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.
The flower serves as a symbol of the price of war and the sacrifice of millions, according to a news release.
“Wear it in honor of the millions of Americans who have willingly served our nation, all too many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice,” Verona Auxiliary President Noreen Schmidt said in the release.
The poppy also honors Wisconsin’s disabled veterans at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee who make the red crepe paper poppies, the release states.
Wisconsin’s red poppies provide financial and therapeutic benefit to these veterans, as well as thousands of veterans and their families who benefit from donations collected during the distribution of the Auxiliary Poppy.
The poppy program begins each year in the summer or fall when disabled veterans start crafting flowers in government hospitals and special convalescent workshops maintained by the Auxiliary, according to the release.
In the ensuing months, these veterans receive profitable employment shaping the red memorial flowers.
Manufacturing poppies aids the veterans both financially and psychologically. They are paid for the work they do regardless of any relief from long hours spent in a hospital ward, the release states, which for many is the only opportunity to earn money during the year.
As each poppy leaves the hand of a veteran, it contributes monetary assistance for necessities and comforts not supplied by the hospitals, a small amount of savings for when they can leave the hospital and financial assistance for their dependants, the release states.
“The poppy program offers them the opportunity to do something productive,” the release states.
In the battlefields of Belgium during World War I, poppies grew wild amid the ravages of war. The overturned soils of battle enabled the poppy seeds to receive cover and grow, forever serving as a reminder of the war.
The American Legion Auxiliary is the largest women’s patriotic service organization with 900,000 members. The funds raised from poppy sales are used to support two major outreach activities, the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival and food insecurity among service members nationwide, according to the Auxiliary website.