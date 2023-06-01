A Memorial Day program in Verona brought the community together to honor and remember those who lost their lives in service to the United States.
Presented by the Verona Mason-Lindsay American Legion Post 385, the program began with an indoor service at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center. The program then convened outside at the Verona Cemetery with a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”
The outdoor portion included the laying of a floral wreath and a Memorial Day prayer in honor of fallen veterans. Following this, the public was invited to join for a potluck luncheon at the American Legion Hall.