On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Representative Mike Bare (D-Verona, 80th district) and Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison, 26th district) introduced legislation investing in workers through an increase to the amount people can claim on an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
According to a Sept. 5 press release, this bill reduces taxes on Wisconsin workers while simplifying an “excessively complicated” section of the tax code. Rep. Bare and Sen. Roys introduced the bill with Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Daniel Riemer (D-Milwaukee).
Research shows that EITC increases labor force participation, raises incomes and reduces poverty – all of which have positive impacts on health and quality of life for children, the release states.
“We have the largest surplus in state history, and we should use it to help families who need it most,” Bare said. “We can do just that by increasing the state’s earned income tax credit. These increases to the proven EITC will encourage work and reduce poverty, especially among children. This bill is targeted tax relief for working parents who are struggling to make rent, and buy school supplies and food.”
“Wisconsinites will thrive when we build our economy from the bottom up,” Sen. Roys said. “This bill will give families the financial stability they need, by putting more money into the pockets of low-income workers. Workers in poverty struggle to afford basic necessities – safe housing, childcare, transportation. We should focus our tax policy on building financial security and opportunity for the most economically vulnerable families, rather than the wealthiest among us.”