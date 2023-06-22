The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is continuing road work along Hwy. 18/151 between Mount Horeb and Fitchburg to repair deteriorating roads, with resulting lane closures leading to traffic impacts along the frequently used highway.
According to WisDOT US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt, the roadway has become significantly worse over time. Maintenance staff have regularly performed patches on the pavement.
City of Verona interim public works director Adam Waszak told the Press the safety of motorists is the main concern associated with deteriorated roadways.
“Maintenance projects like the US 18/151 rehabilitation are crucial in minimizing safety concerns, along with extending the life of the roadway,” he said.
The construction along US 18/151 involves removing deteriorating pavement and patching the roadway with concrete. Kammerzelt said once patching is complete, workers will lay asphalt to keep a smooth surface and better the pavement. By doing so, this extends the life cycle of the pavement and helps maintain better driving conditions for the public, he said.
The project has been divided into three different phases: Town Hall Road to the West Verona Avenue Interchange, West Verona Avenue Interchange to County PB, and County PB to Fitchrona Road.
Since the beginning of summer, work has taken place from Town Hall Road to the West Verona Avenue Interchange, Kammerzelt said. Upper layer asphalt paving for the inside lanes is ongoing with long-term single lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 miles per hour when workers are present in the construction zone.
Concrete pavement patching was scheduled to begin on Monday, June 19 from County PB to Fitchrona Road. Traffic was switched into the outside lane with single lane closures expected until mid-November. Additionally, the on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to Westbound US 18/151 will remain closed.
The speed limit for this section of the project has been reduced to 55 miles per hour and will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Once the westernmost section is complete from Town Hall Road to the West Verona Avenue Interchange, work will begin from the West Verona Avenue Interchange to County Hwy PB.
Waszak said any time traffic patterns are disrupted on principal arterial roadways, the impacts are far reaching. Since this section of highway supports a large number of motorists daily, he has seen widespread impacts.
With an increase in traffic, Kammerzelt said WisDOT recommends drivers plan ahead and eliminate distractions, as several accidents that have occurred were due to limited attention on the road.
Similarly, the department urges motorists to watch out for workers and give space between vehicles.
“We recommend that people plan ahead, find alternate routes if you can, expect delays – there’s a lot of motorists that use this roadway and when everyone gets narrowed down into a single lane of traffic, it slows people down,” Kammerzelt said.
The ultimate goal is to shut down construction by Nov. 1, 2023, Kammerzelt said. Weather permitting, all paving should be complete by this point. In spring 2024, WisDOT will complete some additional cleanup work.
The Press will continue to provide updates regarding the construction work on Hwy. 18/151. For more information on the project schedule and impacts, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/.
To sign up for the weekly project updates mailing list, email Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.