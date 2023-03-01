People looking to take a scenic journey can travel to Dane County’s newly unveiled Rustic Road 124 – a route winding from a western trout stream to the historic settlements and rock formations at Donald County Park.
Gov. Tony Evers, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced the new road on Friday, Feb. 24, according to a news release.
“There are endless ways to explore all Wisconsin has to offer, including through Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads Program that started in Taylor County in 1975 and highlights routes for travelers to enjoy across our state by car, motorcycle, bike, or even walking,” Gov. Evers said in the release. “With this new route, visitors will have even more opportunities to explore Wisconsin and find the unexpected right in their own backyard.”
Rustic Road 124 follows Town Hall Road – just west of Verona in Springdale – between Donald Rock and the Military Ridge State Trail. The route twists through hilly canopies of hardwoods, crosses a spring-fed creek and takes visitors to 782-acre Donald County Park. At the park, people can choose from a range of outdoor activities, including archery hunting, fishing, equestrian trails, foraging, hiking, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and wildlife viewing.
“Wisconsin is full of quiet roads that offer all kinds of wonder – from the pounding waves of Lake Superior, the colorful cranberry bogs, to rolling family dairy farms and so much else,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in the release. “We welcome any of our local partners to help expand this program, which brings joy to all kinds of travelers in all seasons.”
Routes in the Rustic Roads program range from two miles to 37 miles in length with a maximum speed limit of 45 miles per hour. With the addition of Rustic Road 124, the program now includes lightly traveled routes through 61 different counties. All officially designated Rustic Roads display unique brown and yellow signs.
While the Department of Transportation oversees the Rustic Roads Program, roads remain under local government authority. To learn more about nominating a Rustic Road, visit the WisDOT website.