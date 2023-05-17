The Verona City Center parking lot will soon see many young bikers learning new skills.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, the Verona Police Department is hosting the eighth Annual Bike Safety Rodeo. This is a family-friendly event promoting safe bicycling for children through fun skills stations, according to a department news release.
Several stations will be available for practice, such as “Driveway Ride-Out” and “Controlled Braking.” A final station will “put it all together” for kids to ride through.
Verona Lions Club and Optimist Club volunteers will staff the event, along with Verona police officers. The Lions Club will provide hot dogs, chips and water, with Culver’s donating custard. Bicycles will also be raffled off during the event.
Kids are required to bring their own bicycle to the rodeo, the release states. The bike must function properly; safety checks will be provided. Both kids and parents will need helmets to participate.
Bicycle licensing will be provided free of charge at the event, the release states.