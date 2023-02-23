Photos, text and artwork lined the library walls at Salem United Church of Christ (Salem UCC) in an effort to dispel harmful misconceptions, myths and stereotypes about mental illness.
The opening night of the exhibit – titled “Nothing to Hide” – took place on Feb. 19 and runs through March 26.
As an Open and Affirming Congregation, Director of Christian Education and Youth Ministry Sarah Pundt said the goal of Salem UCC is to eliminate stigmas, stereotypes and prejudices of any kind. But while the exhibit and speaker series is hosted at the church, Pundt said the event is for the whole community.
“Mental health is a huge concern right now, even more so than ever,” she said. “It’s difficult for people to navigate the mental health care system and find the resources that they need to help them. Many of us have personal connections with either mental illness ourselves or family members who have mental illness … We just want to provide this to the community as an opportunity to make a difference for people who are struggling with mental illness and eliminate stigma so that more people get treatment.”
The series is free and open to the public, with free-will donations accepted to support Family Diversity Projects – the curator of the photo and text exhibit. Family Diversity Projects is a non-profit organization operating out of Massachusetts.
“They have about eight different exhibits,” Pundt said. “The primary goal is to stop stereotyping and bullying and prejudice and bring us all together in our diversity.”
The particular exhibit at Salem UCC – Nothing to Hide – highlights individuals with mental illness and the challenges they face.
Displayed in the photo-text exhibit are photographs taken by Gigi Kaeser and interviews conducted by Peggy Gillespie and Jean Beard. The content depicts families whose lives are affected by bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, major depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia and other brain disorders.
“Storytelling is an incredible way to personalize topics and to really help people understand the deep nature of the struggles of individual people,” Pundt said. “One thing I love about the photos is that with mental illness, you can’t tell based on looking at somebody in a picture. So you have a family of five in a photo, you don’t know which member of that family is struggling just based on the photo, and there’s a certain beauty in that.
“I think it highlights some of the challenges of mental illness – it’s not always obvious.”
Champions of Science: The Art of Ending the Stigma also provided a collection – titled The Gallery – of original paintings, photographs, drawings, poems and other artistic creations from people living with nervous system disorders. Through this initiative, patients, their families and caregivers can use a creative outlet to engage in meaningful conversations and reduce the stigmas associated with nervous system disorders.
During the opening night of the exhibit, 14 local organizations participated in an information fair to provide mental health resources to the community. Some of the organizations included Journey Mental Health, Rogers Behavioral Health and Veterans Resources.
The types of services available ranged from general mental health information, addiction, eating disorders and trauma to elderly mental health care and suicide prevention. Spaces were also available for individuals to share their experiences and reflect on what they learned.
“I wanna connect as many people as possible through this process,” Pundt said. “The people that have the resources – I wanna get them connected with people in the community that need the resources.”
Following the information fair, NAMI Dane County Program and Outreach Coordinator Autumn Forss presented information about general mental health and illness. NAMI stands for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Forss said, and is an organization focused on education, advocacy and support.
According to Forss, over two million people in Wisconsin live in a community without enough mental health professionals.
“There is definitely a shortage of mental health providers, for both prescribing and for things like therapy,” she said.
When having conversations about mental illness, Forss explained the importance of using person-first language.
“When I talk about mental illness, I say, ‘a person living with bipolar disorder,’ or ‘someone who has bipolar disorder’ – not ‘a bipolar person’ or ‘a schizophrenic,’” she said. “We really wanna emphasize that people are people first, they’re not what ails them.”
Pundt hopes the exhibit and speaker series helps create a conversation around mental illness and bring an awareness to the topic that other illnesses – such as cancer or autoimmune diseases – receive.
“It’s just so important that people get the care they need,” she said. “Really the end goal is to end the stigma around mental illness, normalize the conversation about it, educate people and provide a way for people to get the resources they need.”
Individuals can view the photo and text exhibit from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays or by appointment. The next speakers – Tanya Kraege from Peer Providers at Safe Communities and Thea Faliski from Women in Recovery – will present information about addiction at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.