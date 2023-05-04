Verona artist Pat Kroth’s upcoming exhibit at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, “Saved, Salvaged and Stitched,” will encourage people to look at plastic in a new light.
Originally from the North Side of Chicago, Kroth started her art career at DePaul University as a painting major and member of the gymnastics team.
Eventually, Kroth said she found herself in a crossroad.
“I thought, ‘Oh man, I need a real job,’” she said.
Kroth then switched her major to physical education and spent the next fifteen years or so coaching gymnastics. During her free time, she continued to create artwork, eventually going back to the University of Illinois to finish her painting degree.
“I’ve kinda walked these two paths for a while,” she said.
About 10 years ago, however, Kroth said she “stepped off the cliff” and decided to make art full time. Around the time of that decision, a tornado in Oregon brought Kroth and her family to Wisconsin to help her sister – who lived in the area – rebuild.
That experience led Kroth, her husband and three kids – now four -- to uproot their lives in Chicago and move to Verona, where they live to this day.
And when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Kroth found inspiration for her newest exhibit. Describing this period as “the lost years,” she found herself with more time to spend outside and think about the environment.
“It just occurred to me that all this packaging material and plastic was coming to my house over this period of time,” she said. “I really don’t know what prompted me, but I just started saving it.”
Kroth’s main installation piece at Art Lit Lab will incorporate the plastic packaging material she stockpiled during the pandemic. The piece is built entirely on site in the Art Lit Lab’s “Project Space” and involves stringing the plastic items from the ceiling.
This installation – titled “The Dangerous Passage” – was originally built by Kroth at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts in Cedarburg during 2022. At the time, she thought it would be a one-time thing.
“A lot of people encouraged me to consider building it again somewhere else,” she said.
Kroth hopes her exhibit at the Art Lit Lab will provoke thoughts among viewers about the use of materials, such as taking a harder look at how people assign value to objects. In doing so, Kroth asks questions about the difference between necessity and excess.
“I think sometimes people look at materials and say, ‘Oh, that’s just junk or that’s trash,’” she said. “I think that I often look at things with a little different eye.”
“It’s a sense of being open and aware of what’s there and what you don’t always see,” she added.
Kroth’s artwork will be on display at the Art Lit Lab from May 5 until June 24. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12-5 p.m. on Saturday.
An opening reception will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 5. This event coincides with Madison’s Gallery Night which showcases community artists.