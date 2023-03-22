Scouts from Verona Troop 349 and Pack 549 happily greeted shoppers near the entryway of Miller and Sons Supermarket on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 to collect food and monetary donations for “Scouting for Food,” an annual food drive put on by the Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
This year, over 50 Scouts and adults volunteered a combined 124 hours during the event, according to Troop 349 and Pack 549 Scouting for Food Coordinator Jeff Jaschinski. Scouts also took to social media in an effort to encourage more members of the community to support the food drive that benefits local food pantry Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN).
BPNN communications director Lisa Marshall said they rely on individual donations and food drives to keep the pantry stocked. While BPNN also receives food from Second Harvest Food Bank and through retail recovery, that only accounts for part of the pantry.
“Food drives are a very significant part of the non-perishable items in our pantry,” she said. “Without them, I don’t think we could serve the people at the numbers that we are right now.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was very hard on families to begin with, and now increasing costs of food and gas impacts the budgets of those seen at BPNN, Marshall said. Similarly, federal FoodShare benefits that increased as a response to the pandemic are now expiring.
“That’s gonna affect – we estimate 1,700 families in Dane County – they’re gonna see their FoodShare benefits decrease this month,” she said. “To make up for that, they’re gonna have to go to a food pantry or seek assistance elsewhere.”
Scouting for Food taking place in March helps BPNN significantly. Typically around this time, holiday donations begin to deplete, Marshall said.
“The timing is really good for us, especially right now,” she said. “With these FoodShare benefits expiring, our numbers here of people we’re seeing (are) going through the roof. Year over year, we’re expecting to see a 135% increase in the number of households coming here for food assistance.”
Following this year’s Scouting for Food drive, Scouts and BPNN volunteers sorted donations and stocked shelves for four hours. At Miller and Sons, volunteers collected 2,661 pounds of food. Cash donations will enable BPNN to purchase an additional 16,980 pounds of food, Jaschinski said.
With both physical and cash donations, Scouting for Food raised a grand total of 19,641 pounds of food, exceeding last year’s donation record of 11,982 pounds. This total allows BPNN to provide 16,367 meals to the community.
Marshall said when thinking about food pantries and tight budgets, individuals can’t find relief for healthcare, rent, utilities or gas. What they can do, however, is go to a food pantry to get help with groceries.
“Nobody should have to go to bed hungry,” she said. “Any adult – this is just a requirement for life.”
BPNN is currently in need of three things, according to Marshall. These include food drives, volunteers to help keep the pantry stocked and cash donations that allow BPNN the freedom to buy perishable items, like meat and dairy, that are not donated during food drives.
As one of the biggest and busiest food pantries in Dane County, BPNN is unique in the sense that all positions are volunteer and unpaid. The reason the pantry continues to operate is because of the continued support provided by the Verona community, Marshall said.
“A heartfelt thank you and round of applause to all those who donated to Scouting for Food this year, Miller and Sons for hosting the donation site (and) the staff of Badger Prairie Needs Network for their tireless support of those in need of food,” Jaschinski said in an email statement.