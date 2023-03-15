State Senator Diane Hesselbein (D-Middleton) of the 27th Senate District and Representative Mike Bare (D-Verona) of the 80th Assembly District are scheduled to host three different listening sessions in Verona, Belleville and Mt. Horeb, according to a news release.
The listening sessions will serve as an opportunity for constituents to share thoughts about the 2023-2025 biennial state budget introduced by Gov. Evers on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
“I believe it is important to hear directly from the people I serve,” Hesselbein said in the release. “I am excited to announce three listening sessions where constituents can voice their concerns and ideas directly to the elected officials. I look forward to speaking to the people in my district and working together to build a better Wisconsin.”
“As your Representative, I am committed to being accessible and responsive,” Bare said in the release. “Listening sessions are a key part of that effort. The upcoming sessions will allow us to come together to hear about the specific challenges facing our communities. I encourage all constituents to attend and share their thoughts.”
Constituents can also email thoughts to Senator Hesselbein at sen.hesselbein@legis.wisconsin.gov and Representative Bare at rep.bare@legis.wisconsin.gov.