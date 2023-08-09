It’s time to get ready for some good food and company at the Verona Senior Center’s annual Pig Roast.
The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 indoors at the senior center. It costs $8 per person to attend. Guests are requested to bring exact change since no change will be available.
A meal and ice cream will be served from 4-6 p.m. with music provided by DJ Todd. At 6 p.m., Tony Rocker – an award-winning Elvis tribute artist from Milwaukee – will take the stage.
“I played drums for many years and the opportunity finally came to get out from behind the drums and perform an Elvis Tribute show,” his website states. “When I put on my first jumpsuit, it felt right and there was a feeling of transformation that’s indescribable. I went from watching Elvis to portraying and singing his songs on stage.”
Those interested in attending should RSVP by noon on Wednesday, Aug. 16 by calling the senior center at 608-845-7471.