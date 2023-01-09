The Verona Senior Center will launch a new series on Monday, Jan. 30, called Nutrition Made Clear to help you sort through nutrition misconceptions and replace them with hard science you can understand.
Join dietitian and award-winning professor Roberta H. Anding on Mondays for 36 in-depth lectures to help explore the fundamentals of good nutrition and to get a practical and personal guide to apply those fundamentals to your lifestyle.
If You Go
What: Nutrition Made Clear ongoing series
When: Mondays 2-3:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 30
Where: Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Info: Register by signing up online or call 608-845-7471