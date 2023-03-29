The wait for one of Dane County’s most anticipated restaurants of the year has come to a close – and it allows diners to eat on the original factory floor of a building where award-winning Swiss cheese was made in the late 19th century.
At Seven Acre Dairy Company’s new featured dining experience – The Kitchen – guests can expect an experience with strong ties to both the land and food producers of the Sugar River Valley, according to a news release.
Led by culinary team Ben Hunter, Kyle Kiepert, Sam Kincaid, Shanna Pacifico and Andy Ziegler, The Kitchen highlights regional historic farmstead cooking and sources food from local growers, artisans and producers.
“I’m extremely focused on where the ingredients come from and the way we treat the people who produce the food… that’s what makes the question work, and what makes the plates that go out magical,” Chef Ben Hunter said in the release. “The point is the people and the ingredients. That’s where we start and why this works so well. It’s also about the joy of creating as a team. We work with ingredients few others have, and that inspires everyone on the team to create their own incredible dishes that end up on our menu.”
Fischerdale Holsteins – located across the Sugar River from Seven Acre Dairy Company – sources The Kitchen’s beef, along with milk used to make soft serve ice cream. Tom Sarbacker – a fifth generation dairy farmer whose dad once delivered milk to the dairy factory that is now Seven Acre – leads Fischerdale Holsteins, according to the release.
Clean Fresh Foods – an aquaponics farm located a mile away from Paoli and established in 2021 by Mike and Dagny Knight – provides all of the greens for The Kitchen. Whey Braised Carrots, a favorite dish on the menu, features organic carrots from Tomato Mountain Farm in Brooklyn, along with whey cream butter produced especially for Seven Acre from Landmark Creamery. The Kitchen’s Pork Schnitzel includes pork from Green Fire Farm in Monticello, accompanied by cabbage apple slaw and mustard sauce, the release states.
“The Kitchen is our exploration of this region’s unique food and foodways,” Director of Operations Shanna Pacifico said in the release. “We’re scouring church and community cookbooks of the area from when our factory was in operation and we’re exploring the foods of the Swiss immigrants who worked at our factory. From there, we’re looking at these foods with a modern eye, asking ourselves when it makes sense to be a little innovative and when we should let the traditional cookery lead.”
People who dine at The Kitchen can expect an average check of $50 per person, according to the release. The restaurant is currently open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 4-9 p.m., with additional hours coming this summer. Both reservations and walk-ins are accepted.