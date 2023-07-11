The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a series of car break-ins that have occurred at local parks, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
On Monday, July 11, deputies heard from three people who reported car break-ins at dog parks in the Town of Verona. The same day, a woman reported her wallet being stolen at Token Creek County Park in the Town of Burke. The suspect had smashed the woman’s car window to get inside, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office encourages those who visit local parks and dog parks to remove valuables from their cars. Anyone who may have information on these break-ins is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6142.
If criminal activity is witnessed at a local park, please call 911.