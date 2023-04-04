The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about complaints against a local company.
According to a Tuesday, April 4 news release, the Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating several complaints against Sun Badger Solar.
Deputies have responded to five complaints from citizens stating they paid Sun Badger Solar to install solar panels, but the work was never completed. In total, $165,000 in losses have been reported.
Anyone who wishes to file a complaint should contact their local authorities by calling the Dane County Communications Center’s non-emergency line at 608-255-2345. For additional information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov.
If you have questions or believe you are a victim of a scam, report it by contacting DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.