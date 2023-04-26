The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a telephone scammer attempting to swindle local citizens under the false claim that there is a warrant out for their arrest.
According to a Wednesday, April 26 Dane County Sheriff’s office news release, a Madison woman contacted the Sheriff’s Office Monday evening after one of the scammers called her and demanded $4,000. The man claimed to be a deputy and directed her to come to the Public Safety Building with cash in hand. After speaking directly with the Sheriff’s Office, she was able to confirm that this was a scam and no money was exchanged.
Please be aware that law enforcement will never request money over the telephone or by email. These scammers often sound very legitimate and can spoof telephone numbers of the actual law enforcement agency, making the vetting even more difficult. Some telltale signs of a telephone scam are:
You didn’t initiate the call
They ask you to confirm personal information
They ask you to pay them with gift cards
They don’t want you to hang up
They pressure you to pay quickly
They threaten you
If you receive a phone call like this one, hang up and report the call to local authorities.