When her son was ready for an allowance, Amanda Bauer-Frisch searched Amazon to find a durable spend-share-save bank for him. But all she found were cheap plastic kid-like toys that would be thrown away soon after purchase. That’s when she decided to design her own.
Bauer-Frisch believes in the importance of financial literacy for people of all ages, which is why she just started her business called Small Legacies, which sells these handmade banks.
When Bauer-Frisch married her first husband, Adam, she had college debt and would not have called herself fiscally responsible. Using Dave Ramsey strategies, Bauer showed her a plan to get out of debt and live within her means.
However, Bauer passed away unexpectedly in 2017. Amanda later remarried in 2019.
In 2020, Bauer-Frisch decided to make the bank for her son, and made it a quarantine hobby in her garage. She made the bank of a solid wood with the option to personalize it so that it could be long lasting. Her new husband, Dan Frisch, encouraged her to start an etsy shop with more of these banks.
“I didn't start off to make this into a business that would support our family. But that's kind of the direction it's taken. And it's been really exciting,” Bauer-Frisch said.
She said the etsy shop just got so popular that by last holiday season, they had to close the etsy store just to manage all the orders.
At this point, Bauer-Frisch said she went to her husband, “I think I can make this into something bigger.”
And she did. She now has a team of eight people with their own website which sells these banks – and they have plans for expansion.
Bauer-Frisch wants Small Legacies to be more than just a shop – she wants it to be an educational tool. They partner with a YouTuber Jules who is helping them make educational videos for their website. Bauer-Frisch said that most financial educational tools for kids are expensive or unhelpful, so she wants to make simple videos that parents can access for free.
They will start with eight videos on their website next month.
In fall 2023, they will release a curriculum for elementary school teachers because Bauer-Frisch says most children start learning about money between first and third grade, and they will give these curriculums to them for free.
Next year, they also are planning to release a book called “Jeremiah Earns An Allowance,” which is about fiscal responsibility in which they also talk about the importance of a bank account.
Bauer-Frisch said it is important to her to teach her three boys about finances even very early on. Her sons are seven, five, and three. She enjoys taking them to the store and teaching them about what things cost and what they can buy with their money.
Bauer-Frisch said these literacy tools are important because our culture does not talk much about money. She noticed that people are very private about any money topics, and sometimes middle school is the first time people hear about their finances. Her company is trying to change that.
When she had just an etsy shop, Bauer-Frisch made all the banks by hand herself. Now, Small Legacies partners with a company in Vietnam which makes the banks.
Bauer-Frisch said they did serious research to find this company to ensure they were not using any type of cheap or child labor and she is excited about this partnership. She said that they have talked with the families who work for the company in Vietnam, and they are excited about this project.
Bauer-Frisch wants to “highlight the beauty of what's happening in our business in Vietnam and to highlight everything that that part of the world is doing for us.”
Bauer-Frisch loves being a mom and a business owner. She said she still gets to pick her kids up from school every day which is important to her, and she gets to do the job she is passionate about.
In the future, Bauer-Frisch wants to start a youtube channel called “My Widlife Crisis,” about being a widow and her thoughts on life and business. She said one of her dreams is also to be a motivational speaker.
“So it's been a dream fulfilled that I didn't realize I had; being an entrepreneur, being a business owner. I was one of those people that never knew what I wanted to be when I grew up,” she said. “And I don't have that problem anymore. And I realized I was always meant to be a small business owner and an entrepreneur.”
Bauer-Frisch is thankful for the support of her husband, who quit his job to become part of the Small Legacies team. Bauer-Frisch’s mom is also part of the team.
There are also several Verona alumni on the Small Legacies team. The director of digital resources, Kendra Johnson, graduated from Verona. Johnson and her mom also graduated from Verona.