Several seats in the Verona area will be up for grabs in the spring election, set for April 4, and Dec. 1 marked the first day aspiring candidates could start circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures.
Each race has a different number of qualified signatures a candidate must collect to get their name on the ballot, and most nominations must be fully completed and turned in to each respective organization clerk or agency by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Nomination papers that are circulated prior to Dec. 1 will not be counted toward a candidate’s total number of signatures.
Candidates must file a campaign finance registration form prior to collecting signatures on nomination papers for their respective jurisdiction; otherwise, the District Attorney would have the right to file a complaint for campaigning without being registered.
If required, the spring primary election will be held on Feb. 21 ahead of the April 4 spring election.
City of Verona
The City of Verona Common Council will once again resume its staggered seat terms following the appointment of two candidates in 2021, which means four terms are set to expire in 2023.
Both District 2 candidates, Rye Kimmett and Mara Helmke, ran unopposed last spring, but ran for staggered term lengths to bring the seats back to an every other year schedule. Kimmett was elected to the two-year term, while Helmke was elected to the one-year term, putting her District 2 seat back on the ballot this spring.
The terms for Christine Posey (District 1), Phil Hoechst (District 3) and Heather Reekie (District 4) are also set to expire along with Helmke.
Town of Verona
On the Town of Verona Board, Town Chair Mark Geller’s term is set to expire, in addition to the terms of First Supervisor, held by Tom Mathies, and Second Supervisor, held by Dave Lonsdorf.
People interested in running for the town supervisor seats will need to fill out both a declaration of candidacy and a campaign finance report prior to being on the spring ballot. The seats are at-large seats, meaning any resident over the age of 18 can run for either seat.
Verona Area School District
As part of its three-year cycle, the Verona Area School District will have one at-large member and one portion member up for election this year, in addition to one additional seat that was appointed just last month.
The City of Verona Portion 3 term, held by Kristina Navarro-Haffner, will expire in 2023, as will the at-large seat held by John Porco.
Korbey White was appointed to fill an at-large vacant board seat in November following former board member Yanna Williams’ move out of state. The appointment runs until the April 2023 election, when interested candidates can run for the remainder of the seat’s term, which runs until April 2024.
Candidates who are interested in becoming members of the Board of Education for Verona Area School District can visit the Verona City Clerk's website for information. The seven-member Verona Area Board of Education is made up of four members who may live in the district at large and three members who must reside in specific geographic portions within the district. The Portion 1 member must live in the part of the district outside of the cities of Verona and Fitchburg. The Portion 2 member must live in Fitchburg, and the Portion 3 member must live in Verona. Each term is three years long. In a three-year cycle, one at-large member and one portion member is elected each year for two years while during the third year, two at-large members and one portion member are elected.