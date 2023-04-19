With a possibility of severe weather in southern and central Wisconsin on Thursday, the 2023 statewide tornado drill is being postponed until Friday, April 21, according to a Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) release.
After consulting with partners at the National Weather Service (NWS) and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) made this decision to prevent any confusion that may occur if NWS offices need to issue warnings for real severe weather threats on Thursday, according to the release.
The schedule for Friday’s drill will remain the same, with the NWS conducting NOAA Weather Radio tests at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. These tests can only be heard if individuals are actively listening to those devices or have one programmed to activate during a test alert.
This decision only affects the official observation of the statewide tornado drill and the planned NOAA Weather Radio tests. Schools and businesses that planned to participate in the Thursday drill can still do so. Check with local emergency management offices for more information on if they will carry on with or delay scheduled outdoor warning siren tests.
While the severe weather is expected to pass after Thursday, WEM and its partners will continue to monitor conditions and evaluate Friday’s plans, according to the release. If threats of tornadoes or severe thunderstorms persist into Friday, the 2023 statewide drill would be cancelled.
An announcement on whether the statewide drills will proceed as scheduled will be posted at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the release.