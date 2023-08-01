Throughout the past two weeks, officers from the Verona Police Department spent time training for a seemingly unimaginable situation: shots fired and mass casualties in a church.
As a member of the Suburban In-Service Training Association (SITA), Verona works alongside officers from Stoughton, Monona, Oregon and McFarland on Active Threat Response training, which involves stopping a dynamic situation with mass casualties.
“Pretty much known in the media realm – in the civilian realm – as an active shooter,” VPD Lieutenant Dustin Fehrmann said. “But active threat response concepts aren’t specific to guns or firearms whatsoever – it could be anything. An act of violence with a motor vehicle, with a weapon, a sword, machete – any of those things. (If) there’s mass killing going on, it’s an active threat.”
Active threat training typically takes place once a year throughout the various SITA communities, Fehrmann said. For training this year, Sugar River United Church took on an eerie feeling as officers responded to large-scale active threat scenarios.
Training sessions were held on July 20-21 and 27-28 and began at the Verona Fire Department. There, officers participated in a tabletop training session on active threat response according to the Active Shooter Incident Management model.
“It has mock streets and buildings… we have little pucks that we set out on a table, and we discuss what we’re going to be doing – if we’re responding to a building that’s essentially on this game board – (we decide) where we’re going to park, where we’re going to approach, which door we’re getting to. So, we work from that conceptual basis, and we expand out into some small-scale tactical training.”
Following this, officers were led through a door breaching exercise and received refreshers on tactical team movement, threshold evaluations, room entry and movement through stairwells. These skills were then utilized concurrently in a small-scale active threat response scenario.
The next step in training was responding to three large-scale active threat scenarios at Sugar River United Methodist Church. During this, mannequins, cardboard cutouts and students in the VPD Cadets Post program represented civilians as officers tracked down the sounds of blank gun shots.
In addition to law enforcement agencies, the Verona Fire Department, FitchRona EMS, Dane County Public Safety Communications Center and Dane County Emergency Management participated in the large-scale church scenario.
Fehrmann said for these situations, the main priority is stopping the threat and then saving the lives of the injured.
“Our first arriving officers are established as a contact team one, and they go right in – they don’t wait for anyone – they just announce on the radio that we’re going in,” he said. “Once that contact team eliminates or stops the threat inside, then they announce that, and it immediately turns into lifesaving mode.”
In order to save the wounded, officers will establish a “Warm Zone,” which is a small section of the building that is “relatively” safe, Fehrmann said. After creating a Warm Zone, a Rescue Task Force combines police officers for security and protection with fire and EMS.
“They go in as teams and start doing triage and carrying or pulling people to safety back to a casualty collection point, and we’re out of the building where they can be transported.”
EMS will use a code to label injured civilians during mass casualties, Fehrmann said. Typically, red stands for severely injured and immobile, yellow is injured and immobile, while green is either not injured or injured and can walk.
As a department, Verona takes active threats very seriously, Fehrmann said. By creating stressful scenarios to train in, officers can learn from mistakes and are more likely to retain the information.
“It is our goal as an agency to make sure that we have the highest trained officers that we can,” he said. “We mandate that every officer attends this, unless there’s unforeseen circumstances.”
Active threat situations can also occur anywhere, Fehrmann noted. While school threats seem to appear most often – and that is where departments traditionally spend most time training – other places, like offices, churches and military bases, can be targets.
Locally, a shooting at the Paradigm office complex in Middleton injured four people in Sept. 2018.
“The Suburban In-Service Training Association would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the Sugar River United Methodist Church for opening their facility to us for this very important training topic,” Fehrmann said.