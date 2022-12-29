The year that was 2022 was certainly one for the history books around the world, and around Verona, there was plenty happening throughout a year that saw the county COVID mask mandate end, a successful school referendum and a surge of commercial and residential development, all while the city celebrated 175 years.
When looking back at the top headlines in the Verona area last year, it’s impossible not to start that conversation with the celebration of Verona itself. That is why the celebration of Hometown, USA’s 175th Anniversary stands atop our top stories list this year.
And none of that would have been possible—or nearly as much fun—had it not been for our second story on the list: Public Health Madison and Dane County lifting the mask mandate on March 1 as we battled yet another year of COVID-19.
The No. 3 story of 2022 is Verona’s major investment and development of housing as several projects were peppered throughout the year.
Meanwhile, our next two stories include some major staffing changes both within the Verona Area School District and within the Verona Police Department.
More news from VASD—including the passage of a $19 million referendum and the addition of hundreds of open-enrollment seats—help to round out the remainder of our top 10 headlines, along with business news from Badger Prairie Needs Network, Tuvalu and, of course, Costco.
1. Verona celebrates 175th Anniversary
The founding of Verona took place in 1847 and the Verona Area Historical hosted a celebration honoring its transformation from a town (1847) to a village (1921) to a city (1978) over the decades with a summertime party on June 30.
Hometown USA’s demisemiseptcentennial was marked with a variety of events including a scavenger hunt that sent families to businesses around South Main Street, a mini-petting zoo hosted by the Paoli Fireballs 4-H Club, face painting and temporary tattoos by the Girl Scouts, and free birthday cake donated by Epic Systems’ culinary, which was served-up by the Boy Scouts.
A Mystery Artifact Game had participants try to guess what historical objects recovered from Verona's past may have been used for, such as an arrowhead or a rotary phone. A Toys of Yesteryear table had kids playing with Rubik’s Cubes and Lincoln Logs. Live music acts including the acoustic guitar duo Casey and Greg, the barbershop quartet The Gender Blenders, and the bluegrass band Down From the Hills offered a variety of tunes for attendees.
Mayor Luke Diaz spoke, thanking the Verona Area Historical Society for providing a “valuable perspective” on the city including its “people, places, and political controversies.” He also reminded everyone that while today is the present – someday it will be the past – and so how we improve things for the next generation, preserve old buildings, build-up community spaces, and be kind to one another is important to make Verona a better place for the future.
“The tone we were trying to strike this entire month was an appreciation for the generations before us that worked hard to make Verona what it is, and also for those who are doing the work to keep it special and running well today,” Charles said. “It's hard to exactly put your finger on what defines a community's spirit, but I think we all agree that as Verona continues to grow we have to pause once in a while and reflect on what's important for us to hold on to. The 175th anniversary seemed a great opportunity to do that.”
“Our historical society is grateful for everyone who came out to this event, and for all of the people and local groups that volunteered and came together to make it possible,” Verona Area Historical Society president Jesse Charles said. “We started talking about this 175th anniversary years ago, and are thrilled to have been a part of it. Many of our members recall firsthand the massive celebration for Verona's 125th back in 1972, and the events for the 150th in 1997. A few folks even remember the parade for Verona's 100th back in 1947.”
2. County mask mandate lifted
After the initial masking order that went into effect on July 13, 2020, was lifted June 2, 2021, only to be reinstated that August as cases spiked, Public Health Madison & Dane County no longer required face coverings in public indoor spaces on March 1.
The seven-day average of cases peaked on Jan. 12 when 1,491 people were diagnosed with COVID-19. The seven-day average of hospitalizations peaked on Jan. 15 with an average of 195 people hospitalized. But by March, cases had fallen to a seven-day average of 340 cases, less than 25% of peak levels and were continuing to decline. Hospitalizations were also down substantially to a seven-day average of 110, which is 44% lower than the peak 7-day average of hospitalizations in January 2022 caused by Omicron.
In March, an estimated 58% of Dane County residents were up to date on their vaccines
“Letting the face covering order expire doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over. Rather, it signals that we have made it through the Omicron surge and are entering a new stage of the pandemic,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County during the announcement of the end of the mandate. “The most important thing you can do now is to stay up-to-date on our vaccines as they have proven to be highly effective in protecting you from becoming severely ill, ending up in the hospital, or dying from COVID-19.”
3. Addressing affordable housing
Verona was no stranger to the housing shortage being felt across the country in 2022. It seemed every direction you looked, you could see new units being built as a number of multi-family developments continued to pop up.
According to a listing referenced in a Verona Common Council meeting in November, the city is currently under construction of over 400 market-rate rental units and 500 single-family homes, with more than 600 more rental units that have been approved.
In addition to the proposed 656-unit Wangard Development north of CTH PD, east of Shady Oak Lane and West of Woods Road, the city is also reviewing plans for an additional 482 rental units on CTH PD and almost 300 single-family homes that would be located just west of Shady Oak Lane and north of CTH PD.
At the same November meeting, the council applauded the city’s efforts to increase housing in recent years, but expressed concerns moving forward with more rent-to-own properties.
“This is not just a Verona trend, this is a national trend,” Mayor Luke Diaz said during the meeting. “There’s a lot of multi-family development going on, some of which I think is linked to the Federal Reserve, which their interest rate hikes have really slow down—in my opinion—single-family home building, so this is the wave of the future, and if we want to keep housing prices vaguely reasonable in Verona, we need more housing.”
Council members echoed that sentiment, explaining that the addition of multi-family units are a need for Verona, but were also concerned about adding yet another rental development instead of focusing on owner-occupied housing.
“If we really want to increase housing stock that is affordable, I think we should talk to developers, really talk through what it costs to build something that somebody can own and buy and start building their wealth to work their way up to maybe their goal of being a single-family home,” District 4 Alder Evan Touchett said. “I really think we’re missing the mark. Frankly we’re just creating wealth for the developer here. I think it’s a miss for our community.”
District 2 Alder Mara Helmke also said she would not support the development if it could only provide rental properties.
“The people in my district are opposed to more apartments, and I understand that this is the way that things might be going, but I don’t know how we’re going to decrease housing prices in Verona if we don’t offer other opportunities for people to purchase houses,” she said. “ I am not in favor of things that don’t create owner-operated housing at this point.”
Christine Posey, District 1 Alder, said similar concerns were all voiced during the City Plan Commission meeting in which the development was first proposed, saying they would feel comfortable if some of this development was available for rental units, but that the city needs to make sure to include home ownership as part of its plans moving forward.
Touchett recommended to the council that in order for the city to move forward in the best way, maybe it’s time to look into research and housing development studies to help determine what steps the city should take moving forward.
4. Decades of experience retire from VASD
At a March Verona Area Board of Education meeting, the retirements of 10 educators was announced, adding up to 233 years of service across the entire district—130 years of which left Verona Area High School, specifically.
Those high school teachers included: English teacher Tracy Burandt, who spent 28 years with the district; bilingual/English as a Second Language coordinator Julie Jenewein who has 25 years of service; business education Tammy Makovec with 25 years of service; math teacher James Guy, who spent 30 years with the district and first announced his intent to retire last March; and Dave Richardson, who has spent an additional two years with the district after announcing his intent to retire in 2020, bringing him to 22 years of service.
The remainder of the retirees are spread throughout the district, with some sites having no retirees at all. Two retirees, mentor coordinator Barbara James, who has 17 years of service, and school nurse Ann Juzwik, who has 23 years, are classified as district-wide employees.
At the elementary level, Sugar Creek math resource teacher Margaret Guy, who has 18 years of service, and second grade teacher Sharon Rohlfing, who has 30 years in the district, were included. The middle school level had a singular retirement, from Savanna Oaks eighth grade science teacher Maria Barr, who spent 15 years with the district.
These retirees joined New Century School and Verona Area International School director Ann Princl, who announced in January that she would be retiring following the school year after spending her entire 31-year career with the district. Princl spent time in all but one of the Verona Area School District’s elementary schools in that time.
Then in April, district superintendent Tremayne Clardy announced the resignation of Badger Ridge Middle School principal Jamie Thomas, who took over the post last summer from retiring principal Alan Buss.
In May, Beth Steffen was appointed the interim principal of Badger Ridge for the 2022-23 school year. The district will resume its search process for a permanent principal in January 2023.
5. Chief of police retires, New chief sworn in
After 19.5 years of serving in the position, Verona Police Chief Bernard “Bernie” Coughlin announced his retirement this fall. Lieutenant Dave Dresser was named the interim chief, and on Nov. 14, Dresser’s employment agreement as the new chief was approved by the Common Council.
Dresser began working for the city police department in 1993 as an officer and was promoted to Sergeant in 2001 and again to Lieutenant in 2008.
“I’m not just a lifelong employee—or near lifelong employee—of the City of Verona, but I’m a hometown boy, born and raised here in the City of Verona,” Dresser said in front of the Council. “I learned how to ride a bike at St. James Church, I learned how to swim in Firemen’s Park, I went to Sugar Creek Elementary School, where it was, I attended middle school at the old high school and graduated from Verona High School. I’ve got two young adult children who just graduated from Verona High School as well.”
“Truly Hometown, USA, was my childhood and that’s what I bring forward, that commitment to the City of Verona,” he added.
Mayor Luke Diaz, along with the rest of the council, expressed their excitement to see Dresser take the next step in his career and that he will be leading their city for many years to come.
“I want the council to know I’m invested—I’m invested in the community and I’m invested in the police department,” Dresser said. “We are collectively excited for the future and growth of our agency. I’m excited to build on our community policing initiatives, and I look forward to working with all of you ensuring we have a police department the community can continue to be proud of.”
6. Voters approve $19 million referendum for VASD
Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, overwhelmingly approved a $19 million recurring school operations referendum in the Verona Area School District that will help fund increased pay for teachers, hourly support staff and maintain educational programs.
The referendum received a 69.9% approval with 10,663 voting yes in an election with an 80% turnout of registered voters, according to the Dane County website. Just 30.1% (4,597) voted against the referendum.
“We are beyond grateful for the community’s support of public education and their trust in our educators and the Board of Education to deliver on the promise of a world-class education grounded in equity,” Verona Area School District Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy said. “Passage of the referendum shows that the Verona area supports the school district, our educators, and our 5,800 scholars. VASD is a destination district for families and educators alike, and the funds made available through the referendum will help us to continue to maintain that status.”
With approval of the referendum, the district will shift more money to school operations away from prepayment of debt for building the new $160 million VAHS. However, district leaders still built in $12.4 million in debt payments into the 2023 budget.
District deputy superintendent of business services Chad Wiese said the challenge was balancing the tax rate with the need for staff raises to keep the referenda question mill-rate neutral. That meant in the two final 2023 budgets the board of education approved on Oct. 24, the tax rate would remain the same at $11.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 10% decline from last year, regardless of whether the referendum received approval at the polls on Nov. 8.
As a result of the referendum approval, Wiese said hourly support staff received a $2 per hour salary increase starting on Nov. 25.
Wiese said VASD staff will receive a 4.7% cost-of-living salary back pay increase in December. That was the salary increase negotiated last year based on the consumer price index. Members of the Verona Area Education Association and Verona Area Support Personnel Association both agreed to no cost-of-living increases before the school year, pending the results of the referendum.
7. Badger Prairie Needs Network expands, brings back in-person meals
Fifteen months after first announcing an over $2 million expansion to its food pantry and culinary teaching kitchen on East Verona Avenue, nonprofit Badger Prairie Needs Network celebrated the completion of the project in August, which saw the building double in size.
The newly-completed 4,800-square-foot expansion to the BPNN building not only expands the footprint of the space itself, but also its scope of services.
The event space will be used to provide opportunities for job training and community gatherings, including the return of free community meals next month, which have been on pause since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Governor Tony Evers, Representative Mark Pocan, and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined BPNN board members, volunteers, and supporters at the official ribbon cutting ceremony.
One important use of the addition will be technical training, including commercial drivers’ licenses, ServSafe manager certification, and OSHA.
Dane County invested $2 million into launching a new jobs training initiative in the space, through the Latino Academy of Workforce Development. The $2 million in funding for BPNN’s building expansion came from Dane County’s local aid allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Parisi said, from which the county received $106 million.
The building expansion allows BPNN, through a partnership with the Latino Academy, to strengthen the capacity of the latter’s transportation-related job training program. The Academy, which serves 1,200 adults annually, invests $3,000 per student who enrolls in its commercial driver’s license program, from which there are over 100 graduates.
The job training center’s initial focus will be preparing under-served communities who were hit harder when their service-industry jobs dried up because of the pandemic, to find jobs in the transportation industry.
“The Kasieta Center will serve as a new hub for community programs and services on the southwest side of Dane County,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “It is through these types of partnerships that we hope to improve the economic mobility and financial stability for more county residents in underserved communities.”
The expansion, which grows BPNN’s building by 50%, also helped the pantry re-launch its Saturday community meal program, which has been on hold since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meal program is intended to fill the meal gap when school lunch and senior meal programs are not available on weekends.
The 144 banquet-style seats will more than double the capacity of the former approximately 60-seat community room.
8. VASD opens 115 new open enrollment seats for 2022-23
Back in January, the Verona Area Board of Education unanimously approved the number of open enrollment seats to welcome an additional 115 open enrollment students for the 2022-23 school year, even as they planned to keep staffing levels the same.
Those open enrollment seats will only be open to regular education students, as the district won’t accept any special education students who have IEP or 504 plans, assistant superintendent of student services Emmett Durtschi told the board during the Jan. 10 meeting when he first introduced the administration’s recommendation. He explained to board members that the district doesn’t receive the entire cost of educating special education students through current open enrollment funding models, making it financially difficult to accept them from outside of the district.
Kindergarten and grade 6 will have the most number of open enrollment spots, with 20 seats apiece. Grade 9 will have 15 spots, and grades 7 and 8 will have 10. All other grade levels will have five seats apiece, minus early childhood and 4K, which will have none.
The goal of having open enrollment seats is to fill gaps where space is left to fill in a class section without having to add additional teaching staff, as the district gets less taxpayer funding for students who are open-enrolled, Durtschi said during the Jan. 10 meeting. During the Jan. 24 meeting, district administrators reassured board members that the district would be able to handle the additional 115 open enrollment students – on top of the 100 new students it’s anticipating to move into the district – while keeping staffing levels stagnant as it looked toward a tight budget in 2022-23 and an operating referendum question in November.
Over the past five years, the most the district approved was 104 in 2017 and in 2021. The lowest was 33 in 2019.
9. Verona Costco opens, becomes Wisconsin’s 10th location
International retailer Costco Wholesale opened its latest store in August in the City of Verona.
The 152,000-square-foot membership-based warehouse is located at 1000 Batker Court, at the southeast corner of County Highway M and County Highway PB.
Previously, residents of the area had to drive to Middleton or to Sun Prairie to shop at a Costco.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices to the residents of Verona,” warehouse manager Silvia Comunale said. “They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and are so excited for us to open. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”
This warehouse will be the 10th Costco location in Wisconsin, 578th in the U.S., and 837th worldwide.
There will be around 225 to 250 employees at the Verona location once all positions are filled.
During its market research, Costco found that 45% of Veronans already had a Costco membership, according to the application it submitted to the City in 2020.
Like other Costco locations, the Verona warehouse will offer a mix of both major brand name goods and products from Costco’s private-label Kirkland Signature brand.
The Verona Costco location features a variety of specialty departments, including a gas station, fresh bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce, fresh deli with rotisserie chicken, an optical department with an independent doctor of optometry, a pharmacy, tire center, hearing aid center, food court, and beer, liquor, and wine.
The company also operates a self-service gasoline station outside the warehouse.
10. Tuvalu Coffee House closes
Tuvalu Coffee House and Gallery, 300 S. Main St., would have turned 15 this year and would have been Shelly Kubly’s 10th year as owner.
But at the end of December 2021, the coffee shop and fair trade gift store served up its last slices of quiche and shots of espresso.
Kubly decided it was time to retire, and despite being willing to sell the business – she didn’t have any takers in time before she had to renew her five-year lease in February. She purchased Tuvalu in February 2012, but the business was opened in Verona in 2007 by Erika and Wesley Hotchkiss, who still live one block over from the shop.
Tuvalu had some “claims to fame” over the years, Kubly said. The first big surprise was right after she bought the place, she received a call from the producers of HGTV’s “House Hunters International” to be a filming spot for an episode for a couple from Fitchburg.
Several local news agencies also recorded videos there over the years using the space as a backdrop.
They also appeared in a national magazine about secret spots for specialty coffee.
With the help of a loan from the City of Verona, in July, Ralph Stern and Laura Serrato opened Alice Good Speciality Coffee to continue the building’s rich success—and coffee.
Honorable Mention: Carl Miller named 2022 Wisconsin Grocer of the Year
The modest man leading a Verona grocery store that has fed the community for over a century has been named the Wisconsin Grocers Association’s ‘Grocer of the Year.’
Carl Miller was awarded the honor on Wednesday, July 13 at the 210 S. Main St. store, by members of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, while surrounded by his staff.
This award has been honoring Wisconsin grocers since 1974. This is Miller's first award in this category, but he has been honored by WGA in the past, such as receiving the 2014 Community Service Award.
The Grocer of the Year award recognizes grocers for “all the things they do” from the people they provide jobs for to the ways they make the community better, and excellence in operations, WGA president Brandon Scholz said during the award ceremony.
Miller started in the grocery business as a young boy alongside his two brothers working for his father, Keith. The store is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year, and Carl has spent 60 years at the store.
In 2009, a second Miller and Sons location opened in Mount Horeb.
Currently, the fifth generation of the Miller family are involved in the stores. This includes Carl’s nephew at the Mount Horeb location and Carl’s daughter at the Verona location.
Honorable Mention: Community rallies behind new K-9 vest
In February, it took the Verona community just 18 hours to raise $2,600 to outfit Verona Police Department K-9 Drea with a new bulletproof vest.
On Monday, Feb. 7, the department put out the call to the community to help raise $2,600 to get Drea a new state-of-the-art bulletproof and stab resistant vest. According to the department’s Facebook page, Drea, who is classified as a dual-purpose patrol K9 certified in both apprehension work and narcotics detection, does currently have a Kevlar vest to keep her safe. However, they do deteriorate over time and even expire – which Drea’s was set to do soon.
After the City of Madison Police Department partnered with the nonprofit Keeping K9s in Kevlar, the Verona Police Department followed suit and partnered with the nonprofit, whose mission is specifically to fundraise for these vests. In just 38 hours, enough donations came flying in to outfit all six of Madison’s K9s in state-of-the-art vests produced by a company called K9 Storm.