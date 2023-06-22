At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, the Verona Fire Department was dispatched for a residential structure fire in the 200 block of Legion Street, according to a department news release.
Upon arrival, crews discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the residence. All occupants had been evacuated.
“Due to the size of the fire, crews worked for about an hour to get the fire under control,” the release states. “The home is considered a total loss.”
While no injuries were reported, the three residents have been displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is currently working with the family.
The Verona Fire Department received assistance from Fitchrona EMS, Verona Police, Fitchburg Fire, Mount Horeb Fire, McFarland Fire, Oregon Fire, Middleton Fire, Waunakee Fire, Maple Bluff Fire, Cross Plains Fire, New Glarus Fire, Black Earth Fire and Aliant Energy.
According to the release, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.