Just The Facts

The district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Monitoring Report highlighted the very first cohort of 10 students that will attend the Early College STEM Academy (ECSA) at Madison College in fall 2023.

Through this program, students who are historically underrepresented in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math) receive an opportunity to accelerate their path by completing high school requirements and getting a head start on postsecondary education. Students can earn up to 60 credits towards an associate degree during their junior and senior year at VAHS.

Looking ahead at the district’s CTE program, the following leadership moves will be made, according to the monitoring report:

Removing barriers to access in middle school Two-Way Immersion

Increasing CTE allocation and sections for 2023-2024

Developing a rotation for supported sections to increase access for focus groups

Continuing to grow and expand offerings for dual credit and industry certifications

Consider how to support and develop staff offering dual credit courses

The district has identified four indicators that measure CTE enrollment in grades 6-12, expected CTE concentrators (a secondary student who has completed at least two CTE courses in a single career pathway throughout high school) in grades 11-12, expected dual credit in grades 9-12 and expected industry certifications. Collecting data from six student focus groups, all four indicators demonstrated an increase from the 2021-2022 school year to 2022-2023.

It was recommended the board change the date of the next monitoring report to allow for the inclusion of end-of-year data.