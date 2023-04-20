Students made their voices heard during the Verona Area School District Board of Education meeting on Monday, April 17, sharing concerns with school meals, eco-friendly goals, along with a recommendation for a districtwide Equity Framework that will represent all students while working to rewrite past wrongs.
Middle school student council members from Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School presented information from two different committees, which focus on environmentalism and school meals.
As members of the student council, club leader Ally Erck said students oversee talking to their peers to understand issues in the respective middle schools.
Student representatives from the Environmentalism Committee shared a goal of becoming more eco-friendly. They proposed starting a Green Committee to help create a more sustainable school, encouraging more classes to use the greenhouse for learning and beginning the process of recycling.
Currently, schools do not recycle paper from classrooms, which accumulates as 320,000 sheets of paper wasted per year, the students shared.
The committee has already accomplished one of their goals as well, with a “Growing Green” class added for students in grades 7-8 during the 2023-2024 school year.
Following the discussion on environmentalism, students from the School Meals Committee shared data they collected by polling 260 random students at Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge.
According to their findings, 62.1% of students were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with school lunches. A summary of concerns included the quality of food, quantity, amount of waste, allergens and health.
The committee suggested increasing the quality and portions of school lunches, specifying allergens on the school app Nutrislice and creating a variety in the meals, such as foods from different cultures and special diets.
Board president Meredith Stier Christensen shared how impressed she was with the resources and data provided by students, which will help the board investigate issues in the district.
“You clearly tapped into something that is a concern for your classmates – to get 260 people to respond to a survey… that’s really good,” she said. “I think the allergen issue is certainly something that is not just a wish, it’s something that we have to make sure to save.”
Following the committee presentations, senior representatives Kean Ehiorobo and Liam Lalor from the Superintendent Student Advisory group presented a recommended VASD Equity Framework, which Hawkins said has been in development for over two years with the goal of lifting the voices of students, peers, teachers and community members.
“This new and improved equity framework will allow for all students to be represented and respected throughout the district,” Lalor said.
Ehiorobo explained the importance of having students at the center of the process while developing the equity framework – and working to rewrite past wrongs.
“When building the foundations of America, equality and justice was not a consideration,” Ehiorobo said. “For years and years, schools have left out not only minorities, but women too. And due to the lack of trust in youth, children's opinions were left out of what was being built for them.”
The VASD Equity Framework recommendation was approved unanimously by the board and reads as follows. In the framework, the definition of identity is fluid.
“In the Verona Area School District our mission is that each student will acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal goals, thrive in a diverse global society, and lead a healthy, self-fulfilling life. To meet this mission, the Verona Area School District will ensure that every individual has access to educational, social, and emotional support they need to feel valued and affirmed in their unique identities and experiences. We acknowledge that inequities and power dynamics exist in our system such that some individuals, on the basis of their identities, face barriers to accessing the opportunities they need to experience success. In acknowledgement of such, the Verona Area School District is committed to disrupting these systems of inequity.”
“I really do feel like this captures what makes Verona special and helps honor all of our students,” Stier Christensen said.