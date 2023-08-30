The Verona Lions Club wrapped up another successful “Stuff the Bus” campaign earlier this month, collecting over $10,000 worth of school supplies that will benefit students in the Verona Area School District as they prepare for the start of a new school year on Sept. 5.
Lions secretary Jim Fletcher said donations included everything from backpacks, crayons, pencils, notebooks, glue sticks and scissors to free haircut certificates for kids ages 5-10. The collection period ran from Monday, July 24 through Monday, Aug. 14 at Sugar River United Methodist Church and Verona Vision Care.
“We want to thank our collection site partners at Sugar River United Methodist Church and Verona Vision Care for promoting the event and helping the Lions make a difference in our young learners,” Fletcher said. “The school social workers look forward to the Lions school supplies drive to provide most of the items that the students need to be successful during the school year.”
Stuff the Bus initially began in 2015 and has grown larger each year since. Through this campaign, community members are invited to donate school supplies or cash, which is used to purchase additional backpacks and school supplies. This year, the Lions collected 116 backpacks that will go directly to students in the Verona Area School District.