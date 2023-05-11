The Downtown Verona Farmers Market has returned to Hometown Junction Park.
And with great weather, the market saw lots of foot traffic for a successful opening day on Wednesday, May 3.
Despite being early in the season, many local vendors made an appearance to sell a variety of goods, including fresh tulips, meat, candy, bread, dog treats, artwork and plants.
The local band 2 Ukes and a Bass played music while attendees browsed through booths. A variety of food – such as Pancho’s Tacos, Kona Ice and freshly popped kettle corn – was available for market goers to enjoy.