Sugar Creek Elementary has earned the title of a Recognized School for Behavior, Reading and Math at the Platinum Level – the highest recognition possible in each category – bringing the school’s award collection to nearly 20 in 10 years.
This recognition was given to the elementary school from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin RTI Center, associate principal Laura Marquardt said in a press release. Each year, schools in the state can submit evidence of how equitable multi-level systems are implemented that lead to improved student success.
By establishing equitable, multi-level systems of support, Marquardt said Sugar Creek can increase consistency of effective instruction, build staff knowledge and skills to equitably support all learners, use data to proactively identify and provide support for students and create a positive culture that nurtures relationships with students, their families and communities.
“Sugar Creek has been on the Recognized Schools list for several years, but this is our first year reaching the Platinum Level which speaks to the continued efforts of our incredible staff to collaborate with one another and ensure that we are providing the right support for all students,” Marquardt said.
The elementary school’s work towards becoming a Recognized School in the state falls directly in line with the Verona Area School District’s mission statement, “Each student will acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal goals, thrive in a diverse society and lead a healthy, self-fulfilling life,” the press release states.
“At our school, we have so many great staff that help to ensure both our students and teachers have the resources they need to live out our mission,” she said.
An example of this is Sugar Creek’s math resource teacher Lori Martin, who held professional development training for staff throughout the year and focused her time working in classrooms co-teaching lessons and giving extra support to students, the release states.
Kaite Mohr, the K-2 literacy and language equity specialist, held coaching cycles with teachers to develop lessons that focused on disciplinary literacy. She also supervised two full-time Reading Corps volunteers that taught intensive reading interventions to students, according to the release.
Curriculum and learning specialist Kirstin Houghan led multiple professional development sessions to ensure staff were prepared with new literacy curriculum resources. Kindergarten teacher McCaley Laube was a lead member of the PBIS team that helps students learn the behaviors expected at school so they are ready to learn each day, the release states.
Lastly, Nicole Real, the multilingual instruction coach, led the entire Sugar Creek staff in equity training, while also directly supporting Two-Way Immersion classrooms and teachers through coaching. These are only a few examples of the many educators who work diligently to provide students with the best experiences, Marquardt said.
Principal Todd Brunner, Marquardt and psychologist Charlene Cardona-Avelares collaborated to compile data and complete the extensive application process after receiving an invitation to apply. Through this process, they gained insight on how much collaboration occurs between staff to ensure Sugar Creek meets student needs.
“We have a lot to celebrate, but we are also always looking for how we can improve,” Marquardt said. “Taking the time to sit down and sort through our data and see what is working, and what can be improved, gives us goals as we move into this next school year. We look forward to continuing to collaborate as a staff and with students, continue to develop disciplinary literacy throughout all subjects and ensure that we are setting up our students to be lifelong learners.”