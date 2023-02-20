The power of books was evident at Sugar Creek Elementary School when smiling students and their families gathered after hours to enjoy a fun-filled night of reading on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
During the “Love to Read” Night, Sugar Creek teachers, Verona Area High School students and community members filled the classrooms to read books to students and their families. Principal Todd Brunner also shared information regarding the school’s Title I designation, which provides additional support to students who are at risk of falling behind.
Three different rotations allowed students to choose from 16 classrooms and hear a wide range of books read aloud in either English or Spanish.
For the first time at Sugar Creek, students had the chance to read a book with therapy dogs, reading teacher Ramona Doberstein said. This included first-grade teacher Joanna Van Handel’s own dog Lily.
In the cafeteria, students could color and decorate bookmarks or enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate. Heart cut-outs were available for students and their families to share what they love about reading. Doberstein said the hearts will be turned into a display in the building.
Families also had a few opportunities to bring books home with them. Local business Kismet Books brought a variety of books to sell and collected donations for the elementary school.
The Madison Reading Project’s Big Red Reading Bus – a bus packed full of free books for kids – made an appearance at the “Love to Read” Night with a table of books in the cafeteria.
The Madison Reading Project connects the community with literacy resources and free books, according to their website. Since 2014, the Reading Project has given 378,301 books to over 200,000 kids.
Throughout the night, families could also attend a few different information sessions. Guidance counselor Jennifer Worley presented on motivating your children, while principal Brunner provided information on Sugar Creek’s Title I designation.
Through Title I, schools can receive federal funding to support students who are the most at risk of falling behind, a brochure from the event says. The funds are used to upgrade the entire educational program of the school, provide additional assistance to students who experience difficulty in meeting the State’s performance targets and serve all children to raise academic achievement.
The brochure also provided information on the school’s instructional strategies. At Sugar Creek, the staff works to confer with students, create personalized small group and whole group instruction, undergo instructional coaching cycles with teachers and co-teach in order to support groups of students.
“We value our families, your input and your expertise around your children,” the brochure said. “Our partnership is about celebrating and continuing to develop our relationships and to reflect on and grow our practices from what we hear from families.”
Doberstein said she hopes those who attended witnessed “the magic that books can bring into everyones’ life.”
“We strongly believe that reading makes a difference for everyone, and we wanna just showcase how important it is that all kids have books – and books that they’re interested in reading – so that they can continue to grow their love for reading,” she said.