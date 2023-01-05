Two students from Sugar Creek Elementary have been recognized for their achievements in a national vocabulary competition.
Fifth graders Roan Milhans and Natalie Barneson both competed in WordMasters Challenge, a national competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually. The competition is an exercise in critical thinking that encourages students to become familiar with a set of new words, considerably harder than grade level, and then use the words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships.
Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for use by high school students, WordMasters Challenge materials have been specifically created for younger students in grades three through eight. They are particularly well suited for children who are motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoy the logical puzzles posed by analogies.
Milhans competed in the difficult Blue Division and earned a perfect score of 20. Nationally, only 55 fifth graders achieved a perfect score. Barneson also achieved outstanding results in the meet.
The students were coached in preparation for the challenge by Jamie Schultz.