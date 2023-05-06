Spring has finally sprung, which makes it time to bring out your green thumb.
The Sugar River Gardeners club will host their Annual Plant and Art Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13 at St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Guests can shop from a variety of items, including perennials, house plants, cut flowers in vases, glass garden art, photo greeting cards and more.
Funds raised through the annual sale will go towards the Sugar River Edible Garden Project. This project provides free garden produce to Badger Prairie Needs Network, along with scholarships to college students in horticulture.
Sugar River Gardeners currently have three Edible Gardens located at different local Verona parks, such as Central Park, Harriett Park and Hometown Junction. Herbs and vegetables are available for free at these locations.
Anyone is welcome to attend Sugar River Gardeners monthly meetings and tour local gardens.
“Whether you would like to hear a talk about plants, learn to make garden art items or go on a tour – we are open to all,” Lucy Gammeter said in a news release.
For more information regarding the Sugar River Gardeners club, visit their website at sugarrivergardenersverona.org.