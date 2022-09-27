Join Sugar River United Methodist Church for a Neighbor Fest from 1-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the church, located at 415 W. Verona Ave.
The free, family-friendly festival will be held in cooperation with Salem United Church of Christ.
The festival will include fall games, live music, free food and fun crafts. All new and existin neighbors in the community are welcomed to attend and may receive a "We're Glad You are Here" reusable tote bag packed with free gifts.
No registration is required for the event. For more information, email slbchair@sugarriverumc.org or visit the event listing on Facebook.