John Husek calls his business, Surroundings Events and Floral, a “one-stop shop,” when it comes to event planning in the Verona area.
The full-service boutique and event floral shop is located at 1200 John P. Livesey Blvd. in Verona but was originally started in Michigan. In 2012, Husek, a Wisconsin native, moved the business to Verona because he felt it would be better for business.
Surroundings Events and Florals has everything someone might need to put on their event including florals, props, linens and lighting. They even help brides with wedding planning.
Husek comes from an engineering and interior design background, and even spent 12 years on the design team for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles—an experience that he said helped his awareness of trends in the floral business that now helps him today.
He started doing floral arrangements for various parties, and it slowly grew into a permanent business.
“There's different ways to manipulate the flowers and manipulate the products that we're working with to make it better so they are more longevity oriented,” Husek said. “And it's just a more beautiful product at the end result.”
Surroundings Events and Floral also has spring plantings and porch boxes. They even have transeasonal porch boxes for the cold Wisconsin winter.
“We try to make it a fun and different kind of shopping experience,” Husek said.
Husek also works on an education team with Teleflora. This company operates around the country so he will travel to present new trends and programs within the floral industry.
The floral industry is always updating, according to Husek. They have to follow patterns surrounding color trends which change every year.
“I really do try to bring a cutting edge of floral, a cutting edge of all materials and things to the room. I know we're a small rural town but it's a great city,” Husek said.