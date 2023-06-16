Press reporter Maddie Bergstrom has earned two collegiate awards for a 2022 article written for the Badger Herald – the University of Wisconsin’s premier independent student newspaper.
On March 24, Bergstrom received first place for Division A Public Affairs Reporting in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s (WNAF) 2022 Collegiate Better Newspaper Contest.
The WNAF Collegiate Better Newspaper Contest recognizes excellence in student journalism across the state and is open to all active campus newspapers, the website states. Entries are judged by leaders in the newspaper industry who provide personalized, detailed feedback and suggestions.
On May 12, Bergstrom received a Gold Award for Best News Story (Writing) from the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest in the collegiate division.
Additionally, a series Bergstrom worked on with students in UW’s J420 class for the Wisconsin Watch, titled “Beyond Hunger,” earned a Bronze Award in the professional division for Best Multi-Story Coverage of a Single Feature Topic or Event.