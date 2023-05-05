The Verona Area High School FFA Chapter brought together community members on Saturday, April 29 for the third annual Autism Walk around the school’s indoor track to raise money and awareness for individuals living with disabilities.
VAHS junior Abby Sehmer said the FFA Chapter has planned the event for months, meeting during the high school’s “A+” time, which is 30 minutes opposite of a student’s lunch hour.
“I’ve been leading our committee, so that’s where we get other students to help out and plan,” she said.
The week leading up to the walk, Sehmer said students spent a lot of time setting up for the event itself, creating interactive stations for photo opportunities, games, an obstacle course, face painting and a raffle.
The goal of the Autism Walk was to raise awareness for people with disabilities, especially autism, Sehmer said. The event itself took place in April which is Autism Acceptance Month.
“We wanted to honor that,” she said.
Any money made during the fundraiser and walk will help support the Verona Area School District’s special education programming. In total, the FFA Chapter raised $1,300.
This is Sehmer’s second time participating in the Autism Walk.
“I love how big of a community we have here and hope to grow more,” she said. “Everyone is so supportive and it’s really fun.”