Just The Facts

TDS Telecommunications LLC delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment and phone services to rural and suburban communities across the United States. With 1.2 million connections, TDS is a rapidly growing technology company powered by fiber-optics and new industry-leading technology. For more information, visit tdstelecom.com.

TDS Telecom, headquartered in Madison, employees 3,500 people and is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Founded in 1969, Telephone and Data Systems provides wireless, broadband, video and voice. It has hosted and managed services to around six million connections nationwide through its businesses: UScellular, TDS Telecom and OneNeck IT Solutions. For more information, visit tdsinc.com.