On Friday, July 21, TDS Telecommunications LLC’s (TDS) annual company golf outing – The TDS Open – raised $130,000 that will support two nonprofit organizations based in Wisconsin and Oregon.
According to a TDS news release, associates and vendors came together at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona to support Logan’s Heart and Smiles in Madison Wis. and The Giving Plate in Bend, Oregon. Both organizations received $65,000 from the event.
Logan’s Heart and Smiles is a nonprofit that builds accessibility and safety modifications for children with disabilities to empower their independence at home, the release states. The Giving Plate has served over 6.9 million pounds of food to food-insecure families in Central Oregon since 2010.
“We couldn’t be more grateful to TDS for choosing Logan’s Heart and Smiles as one of this outing’s beneficiaries,” organization executive director Angela Wallace said in the release. “Home modifications are costly, and often unaffordable for families in need of wheelchair ramps, safety fences, etc. This donation will go a long way in helping us create thriving home environments for children with disabilities.”
Since becoming a charitable golf outing 12 years ago, The TDS Open has raised more than $700,000 for charities, according to the release.
“This is the largest amount that we have raised from this annual event, and we’re honored to be able to support children and families in need throughout Wisconsin and Central Oregon,” TDS president and CEO Jim Butman said in the release.
Over 170 people participated in or volunteered at this year’s event, according to the release. The golf outing had support from over 50 sponsors and 44 vendor donations. Money is also raised through raffle tickets, mulligan sales and hole contests.