Madison-based communications company TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS) has announced Verona resident Shane West as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) beginning at the end of 2023.
West, currently senior vice president of network services, will replace current COO Mark Barber who will retire from TDS, according to a TDS news release. Barber held this position since 2021 and will begin transferring duties to West this fall.
“Mark has been a steadfast leader who has made an incredible impact on our organization,” president and CEO Jim Butman said in the release. “He’s a talented leader who can bring people with opposing views together to find workable solutions.”
Barber will retire from TDS after spending three decades in the communications industry. According to the release, he was instrumental in helping TDS acquire its first major cable company, facilitated all of TDS’ subsequent cable acquisitions and managed the company’s fiber expansion efforts for the past few years.
Barber served in the Marine Corps and attended Bridgewater College and James Madison University in Virginia, the release states.
“I’m pleased to have Shane take on this new role and his strong leadership is critical for our company’s transformation,” Butman said in the release.
West initially joined TDS in 1996 as a marketing financial analyst for UScellular. Five years later, he joined TDS Telecom – holding numerous leadership positions with increasing responsibilities, according to the release. During his time in leadership, West oversaw the transitions within the company’s ILEC and CLEC markets, as well as cable company acquisitions and TDS Fiber expansion across the country, the release states.
In his current role as senior vice president of network operations, West is transforming the company’s telecom and cable operations, according to the release. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.