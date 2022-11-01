Whether you are a Broadway fanatic or just one who likes to hum along to its greatest hits, you’ll be in for a true treat as The Broadway Tenors grace the Verona Area Performing Arts Center stage on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Brent Barrett, one of the founding members of the Tenors, said their “Ultimate Broadway” show can best be described as a “pu pu platter” that brings the best of Broadway to your stage.
“For people who love Broadway and for those who don’t necessarily or aren’t big fans, you get the best without sitting through an entire show – it’s one great number after the next,” Barrett told the Press. “It’s a great, fun evening filled with choreography, a three-piece band and multimedia projection. It’s not only a feast for the ear, but also for the eye.”
The Broadway Tenors celebrate the music of composers Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kander and Ebb and many others, with songs from “West Side Story,” “The King and I,” “Chicago,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Puttin' on the Ritz” and “Brigadoon,” to mention a few.
The trio also enchant audiences with special medleys written just for the show, including a New York Medley, which is a personal favorite of Barrett.
“We go all the way back to Irving Berlin, who was a huge composer back in the day,” Barrett said. “But certainly you’ll know the songs, even if you don’t know who wrote it.”
The Tenors consists of Barrett, David Burnham and John Cudia, who have become the nucleus of the Tenors casting, which includes nearly 20 performers plucked right off Broadway.
“When I started the Tenors around 20 years ago, we wanted to get together a whole group of guys because we didn’t want to lose a booking based on who is available and who might be doing a Broadway show at the time,” Barrett explained. “In the last couple of years, the three of us have really become the nucleus of the show. We’ve been doing lots of concerts together, and I love working with both of them – some truly great voices.”
Barrett was most recently seen on Broadway reprising his role as Billy Flynn in the Tony Award-winning hit “Chicago – The Musical” for which he received a Los Angeles drama Critics Award. He made his Broadway debut as Tony in the revival of “West Side Story,” which he reprised in the international tour.
Barrett also received an Olivier Award nomination for his starring role in the London premiere of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of “Kiss Me, Kate”. Other Broadway appearances include “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Dance a Little Closer,” and “Grand Hotel.”
Burnham recently completed a two-year run starring in “Showstoppers” and was last seen on Broadway as Fiyero in the mega-hit musical “Wicked.” He is an original Broadway cast member of the musical “The Light in the Piazza,” in which he was the recipient of the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Best Actor as well as Best Actor Garland Award for his portrayal of Fabrizio in the national tour of the show. His other shows include “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and the off-broadway show “The Best is Yet to Come – The Music of Cy Coleman.”
Cudia holds the distinct honor of being the first and only actor to have performed both as the The Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera” and Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables” on
Broadway. His most recent Broadway run counted him as only the twelfth performer to play the Phantom in its record-breaking 25 years. Cudia made his Broadway debut in “Les Misérables”. He went on to also perform leading roles in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “South Pacific” and “West Side Story.”