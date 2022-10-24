Join us for an evening of the most beautiful music written for the Broadway Stage performed by artists who make it come alive every night on the Great White Way. Verona Area Performing Arts Series is proud to present “The Broadway Tenors-Ultimate Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
The Broadway Tenors will recreate the roles they have played on Broadway and on stages all over the world, featuring Brent Barrett (“Chicago,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “Annie Get Your Gun”), David Burnham (“Wicked,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Light in the Piazza”), and John Cudia (“Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “Oklahoma”). Musical theater's celebrated leading men transport you from Broadway's Golden Age to the newest hits, covering Broadway's most memorable songs. They cover favorites from “West Side Story,” “South Pacific,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “Jersey Boys,” and the list goes on. Special material has been created to encompass the full Broadway tenor experience in a fully staged and choreographed show. The multi-media event guarantees an entertaining evening beyond the classics. Phil Reno (“Something Rotten!”, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “The Producers”) is Music Director/Pianist: Mike Koszewski is on drums and Ben Ferris is on bass.
Three leading men. Three unbelievable voices. They will leave you breathless recreating the roles they have played on Broadway.
Tickets are $10 for anyone 18 and under, $38 for 19 through 64-year-olds, and $35 for anyone 65 and older. Tickets can be purchased at vapas.org.