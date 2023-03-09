There was more than just the sound of applause echoing throughout the Verona Area Performing Arts Center over the past weekend.
For three nights only, the cast and crew of VAHS’s “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” put on an entertaining show – one that had the audience laughing along and even participating throughout.
This year’s spring play combined all 209 Brothers Grimm fairy tales that many know and love – such as Snow White, Cinderella and Rapunzel, to name a few – into one gigantic story with modern twists.
The playwright also allowed for a lot of creative freedom in terms of the direction of the production, director Sara Beth Hahner said.
“We were unsure of the number of students that would audition,” she said. “We chose a play that has a flexible cast. For this play, you could have five to 25 cast members, so almost everyone in the play has more than one role.”
Roles were not confined to certain genders, Hahner said, and the play itself took place in a very familiar setting – a marathon race through the City of Verona.
To help bring the action-packed comedic production that is “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” to life, two certified fight choreographers trained cast members during the rehearsal process.
“We run through the script, determine – not only fights – but falling, any type of physical altercation (that) could potentially result in an injury,” Hahner said. “By observing, we learn how to fall, we learn how to act through those stage fights and I think it’s been a very good experience for everyone in the cast.”
And the final production wouldn’t have been possible without the hardwork of a dedicated cast and crew that consisted of community members, students and VAHS staff.
For sophomore Addy Killinger, this is her fourth production at VAHS as a cast member. She’s loved seeing the play come together and witness everyone “shine.”
“I don’t do any sports because theater kinda consumes a lot of my time – it’s a passion of mine,” she said. “It’s something that I just really enjoy doing. I love the community and having something to look forward to everyday.”
While many cast and crew members had experience in previous VAHS productions, a lot of students were stepping on the stage for the first time.
“There are a few students who – it was their first audition,” Hahner said. “This is their first rehearsal process, first tech week, first mic check, first costuming… And just in the short amount of time that I’ve worked with the cast, they have gelled as an ensemble. I’m really proud of them.”
Freshman Morty Arnol has been doing theater for most of his life, but made his behind the scenes directorial debut with “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon.”
“I’ve always wanted to venture into the world of doing more tech, but I’ve never really done that before,” he said. “I emailed reaching out to see if there were any positions on crew available, and I just got this amazing opportunity and snatched it up… It’s been super fun.”
A typical day for Arnol involves helping director Hahner who has given him a ton of creative freedom and director responsibility.
Having been a cast member on the stage in the past, and now working as a student director, Arnol has gained a new perspective.
“It’s striking how much more is going on behind the scenes than you really realize, and how much effort goes into making the whole show happen,” he said. “I’m really excited to see how everyone just blossoms when they’re in front of a live audience who can really give them the energy. I think the audience is really gonna have a great time – it’s such a funny show, so well written – and I think it’s just gonna be a great environment for this hour that everyone’s together.”
Hahner said her favorite thing about working with this particular ensemble has been their resilience, navigating through the rehearsal process with both illnesses and an unusual number of snow days.
“They’ve stepped up, they’ve taken on multiple roles, they’ve been able to pivot when things change,” she said. “They’ve been champions.”