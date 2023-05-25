City of Verona Mayor Luke Diaz believes if people are good enough to work in Verona, they’re also good enough to live in Verona.
“Verona is a really nice community to live in – the schools are good, there’s a lot of nice, natural features,” he said. “Our downtown is really kind of coming up, so a lot of people want to live here.”
While Epic Systems drives a lot of growth in Verona, Diaz said communities across Dane County are dealing with increasing populations and a housing supply that hasn’t kept up with demand.
As a result, many people are struggling to find a place to live amidst a housing shortage and lack of affordable options. However, one recent development in Verona – called Schoolhouse Yards – helps address the need for affordable options by bringing workforce housing to the city.
Kendra Bishop – director of marketing and public relations for The Alexander Company – said the idea for Schoolhouse Yards came to fruition in early 2020 when the city issued a public call for proposals to reimagine the site of the old Sugar Creek Elementary School.
“We partnered with Steve Brown Apartments to respond, and the rest is history,” she said. “Many of our team members live in Verona and brought valuable insight to the process, and we’re thrilled to be providing housing in a community we also consider home.”
The apartment complex is a collection of five two-story buildings organized around a central clubhouse building, with most apartments having direct walk-outs or even direct private garage access, Bishop said. Due to this, the units feel more like a townhome than a traditional apartment.
Bishop said the entire redevelopment was intended to create an inspiring, multi-generational, pedestrian-friendly community hub knit into Verona – an extension of downtown.
“It all has a very town square feel to it, with its cohesive mix of park space, a variety of housing options and neighborhood-serving retail spaces coming soon,” she said.
As a workforce housing development, Schoolhouse Yards requires applicants to have annual household incomes falling below 50% or 60% of the annual median income in the area. Bishop said the apartments were very quick to lease – largely before the buildings even officially opened – demonstrating the great need for affordable housing options in Verona.
At present, only 13 apartments are available in the building, most of which she said are in the two buildings that only recently completed construction.
By bringing more workforce housing into the area, Bishop said it ensures options are available for employees who otherwise could not afford to live near where they work, including restaurant and service workers, office staff, retail employees, first responders and many others.
Additionally, workforce housing is beneficial to local businesses as well – as it becomes easier for employers to find workers, and with housing options near work, people are more likely to stay with their employer, Diaz said.
At some point, he said people may get sick of looking for housing or the commutes associated with it – as transit costs are a significant part of housing that isn’t always considered. If someone works in Verona but lives 40 minutes away – that’s a large investment of both time and money to get to work.
“So, sometimes it might even make a little bit more sense to pay more to live in Verona and be closer to work,” he said.
Developing workforce housing does not come without its challenges, however, as every developer faces rising interest rates, increasing construction costs and supply chain disruptions, Bishop said.
One additional challenge with workforce housing is combatting perceived myths, many of which she said are unfounded – as neighbors, friends and family need and live in these housing options.
“Fortunately, this was never the case while we worked on Schoolhouse Yards,” Bishop said. “Even before construction started, we received a lot of messages of support from those living in the community.”
Diaz said luxury housing tends to dominate the market but doesn’t cost much more to build than middle-class or affordable housing. Despite building costs being fairly similar, companies can charge a lot more rent in luxury housing.
“I think that’s why in the market you tend to see builders go for the luxury housing, because they can make more money – which is basic market incentive,” he said.
Looking ahead, Diaz said there are currently a fair number of housing developments underway in the city, including single-family homes, apartments, townhomes and multi-use buildings. At this point, he said Verona needs all types of housing options.
Diaz said the city is working to make sure that housing developments – when it makes sense for the city – are allowed to be built.
Throughout the process of developing Schoolhouse Yards to bring workforce housing to the area, Bishop said the City of Verona was excellent to work with.
“They truly understand their residents and want to serve them as best as they can, while also looking towards the future,” she said.