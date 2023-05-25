The following housing developments are in various stages throughout the City of Verona:

Dreger Property, 7085 County Hwy PD – Approved in January 2023 for 427 multifamily units on 33 acres, around one and a half acres for commercial development and two acres for parkland

Kettle Creek North, north of Country View Elementary School – Under construction and approved for 174 single-family lots

Marty Property (Ardent Glen), County Hwy PD and Shady Oak Ln. – Phase 1 final plat for 102 lots and 12 outlots. Approved in December 2022 for 258 single-family and 148 twin homes

1050 North Edge Trail – Approved in May 2022 for a mixed-use building with 64 apartment units and 5,096 square feet of commercial space with a pick-up window

148 and 150 Paoli Street – Initial review is underway for an eight-unit apartment building

101 Prairie Heights Drive – Under construction, 20 townhomes were approved in April 2022 and a condo plat for 10 units in July 2022

Prairie Oaks Drive, Lot 2 – Approved in June 2022 for 57 apartment units

Sugar Creek Commons, Building D – Under construction, approved in May 2022 for 141 apartment units

West Madison Bible Church and Wirtanen Properties (Avalon Ridge) – Approved in July 2022 for 502 apartment units and eight lots

410 and 420 West Verona Avenue – Under construction, a General Development Plan for a three story, 63-unit apartment building was approved in December 2020. A condo plat for three units was approved in April 2023

Whispering Coves, south of County Hwy PD and west of County Hwy M – Approved with conditions in November 2019 for 214 lots and 29 outlots

East of 233 Wildcat Way – Approved with conditions in September 2022 for a two-story 88-unit assisted living and memory care building

The Woods at Cathedral Point, 1001 Wild Willow Way – Under construction, approved with conditions in May 2023 for 100-unit multi-family apartments in two buildings