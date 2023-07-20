The Layered Onion
The upcoming “Earth Day Every Day” gallery event on July 26 in Verona will feature artists who are members of The Layered Onion in Oregon, an organization that focuses on empowering artists who live with mental and emotional health challenges. 

Participating artists will showcase their work and provide on-site demonstrations of their craft, and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase art, ceramics, prints and other creations.  

The “Earth Day Every Day” event will run from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at HodgePodge, a coffee and cocktail  bar focused on sustainability and supporting all things local, at 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1 in Verona. Admission is free. 

Also part of the event are several food- and culinary-related groups: REAP Food Group, an organization connecting producers, consumers, businesses, and organizations to grow a healthful, just, and  sustainable local food system in Southern Wisconsin; the Dane County Food Collective, individual food  industry owners and operators working to create a stronger food system in Dane County; and  TradeRoots, a Madison-based group of farmers and chefs with roots in Wisconsin and West Africa. 

“This event provides a platform to talk about the intersection of personal and environmental health and  well-being, something that is deeply personal for not only artists who are part of The Layered Onion, but  also for those working in food systems,” said Linda Syth, Co-Founder of The Layered Onion. “As well,  the event will highlight how art truly has a healing impact on one’s mental wellness, as artists will be sharing not only their creations but also their stories with event attendees.” 

Noah Bloedorn, a manager with the REAP Food Group, said the Dane County Food Collective is  excited to partner with The Layered Onion for Earth Day Every Day. 

“We are also thrilled to highlight the work of Yusuf Bin-Rella who as a farmer, chef, and artist touches on themes of food sovereignty, self reliance, and wellness at both an individual but also on a societal level as well,” he said. 

About The Layered Onion (TLO)

Created in early 2021, TLO facilitates a safe and welcoming community among artists of all types who  live with mental and emotional health challenges. The organization works to destigmatize mental and emotional health stereotypes, as TLO believes that emotional and mental health challenges should never prevent anyone from sharing their art with the world.

For more information, visit thelayeredonion.com.

