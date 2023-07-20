The upcoming “Earth Day Every Day” gallery event on July 26 in Verona will feature artists who are members of The Layered Onion in Oregon, an organization that focuses on empowering artists who live with mental and emotional health challenges.
Participating artists will showcase their work and provide on-site demonstrations of their craft, and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase art, ceramics, prints and other creations.
The “Earth Day Every Day” event will run from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at HodgePodge, a coffee and cocktail bar focused on sustainability and supporting all things local, at 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1 in Verona. Admission is free.
Also part of the event are several food- and culinary-related groups: REAP Food Group, an organization connecting producers, consumers, businesses, and organizations to grow a healthful, just, and sustainable local food system in Southern Wisconsin; the Dane County Food Collective, individual food industry owners and operators working to create a stronger food system in Dane County; and TradeRoots, a Madison-based group of farmers and chefs with roots in Wisconsin and West Africa.
“This event provides a platform to talk about the intersection of personal and environmental health and well-being, something that is deeply personal for not only artists who are part of The Layered Onion, but also for those working in food systems,” said Linda Syth, Co-Founder of The Layered Onion. “As well, the event will highlight how art truly has a healing impact on one’s mental wellness, as artists will be sharing not only their creations but also their stories with event attendees.”
Noah Bloedorn, a manager with the REAP Food Group, said the Dane County Food Collective is excited to partner with The Layered Onion for Earth Day Every Day.
“We are also thrilled to highlight the work of Yusuf Bin-Rella who as a farmer, chef, and artist touches on themes of food sovereignty, self reliance, and wellness at both an individual but also on a societal level as well,” he said.