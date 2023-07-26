Looking for a quick road trip? Belleville is launching a new musical festival on Saturday, July 29 that will be held alongside races from Ten Junk Miles – a premier racing venue in the United States.
According to a media release, a previous music festival held in October will now be transformed to this new Belleville Music Festival located at Community Park. It is free to the public and will feature both local talents and touring musicians.
In addition to live music, the event will include crafts, food favorites such as Jonny O’s Pizza, along with beer from New Glarus Brewing and Hop Garden.
The prestigious Badger Trail Races with Ten Junk Miles Racing will take place at the same time – and the finish line is right at Community Park. For more information, visit tenjunkmilesracing.com.
Schedule
1 p.m. – Best Westerns
The Best Westerns is a Texas swing band based out of Milwaukee.
2:50 p.m. – HairLip Dog
HairLip Dog is a local band that plays roots-based blues and rock.
4:45 p.m. – Bel Airs
The Bel Airs are a band from Missouri featuring eclectic bluesy-country-soul and rock-and-roll sounds influenced by the likes of Wilson Pickett, Slim Harpo, Howlin’ Wolf and Johnny Cash.
7:15 p.m. – The Jimmy’s
The Jimmy’s are a local favorite playing rock, R&B and blues.