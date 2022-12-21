If you’re still looking for that last-minute gift, one of Verona’s newest businesses might just be the place you’re looking for.
Last weekend, long-time drama teacher Paul Ivkovich and his family, who live in Middleton, fulfilled a life-long dream of holding a grand opening for their very own vintage toy and modern collectible store, The Toys of Our Lives, in Verona.
“I have been collecting action figures since I was very young and always took phenomenal care of my toys,” Ivkovich explained of where his passion for collectibles started. “My dad had always impressed upon me that someday they might be valuable and that I should take the utmost care of them. I don't know how he had that foresight, but he was right.
“So, I did take care of my toys, and while in college, I purchased a booth at my first toy show and sold a portion of my toys at that show for several thousand dollars,” he continued. “I was so elated to have made that money as a college student that I realized I could continue to do that for the rest of my life. Just buying and selling toys from that point forward became a joyful hobby for me and a way to help pay the bills for my family. I love finding toys, and the hunt for rare and valuable pieces is something I enjoy more than anything else.”
The storefront, located at 103 S. Main St., is self-described as a “part collectibles store, part journey back in time to your childhood.”
“You’ll find a selection of toys from all eras, and kids of all generations will be able to relive the best playtimes of their lives,” their site proudly proclaims.
Its lineup includes toys and collectibles from several generations, graded comic books, gaming systems, Funko Pops and more.
“We have sections that feature Funko, Lego, Marvel Legends, the DC Multiverse, Star Wars and more,” Ivkovich said. “Kids of today will find the toy they want, and kids at heart will be relive their fondest memories.”
His personal favorites in the store’s collection? The vintage Star Wars Figure collection in the 1980s section and the 1970's Display case featuring the Classic GI Joe Five Star Jeep and the Fisher Price Sesame Street Playset.
“Honestly, it was the most work I've ever done in a short amount of time, and at times, it was absolutely backbreaking,” Ivkovich described of starting his own business. “The work, however, produced a store of which I am very proud, and a place where I am excited to come to work each day.”
But it’s not all just about the merchandise.
Ivkovich has tapped into his background of stage design as a drama teacher for almost 15 years to turn The Toys of Our Lives into a whole experience.
“I want people to walk into my store and find that section, whether it is the Toys of the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s that speaks to them and instantly transports them back to their childhood,” he explained. “I want them to be overwhelmed with nostalgia by the commercials for toys, cereal and other stuff playing on the TVs in those sections and remember what it was like to be a kid again as they relive their fondest memories of playing with the toys of their youth. I have already seen many visitors and customers have these experiences in the store, and it truly warms my heart when they share those thoughts with me.”