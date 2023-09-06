It’s officially nearing the end of summer and beginning of the 2023-24 school year, which means busy schedules; however, the American Red Cross is reminding people that blood donations remain crucial in saving lives.
Blood for patients in need is generated solely through volunteer donations, a Red Cross release states.
“Please make time to give blood to ensure it’s available for patients this fall,” the release states.
The Red Cross will be hosting a variety of giveaways throughout September to thank donors. Those who give blood between Sept. 1-18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Additionally, each donor will get an email coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips Haircuts and a chance to win a trip for two and VIP NASCAR experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series & Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway. To learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/race-to-give.html.
In Verona, three different blood drives will take place this month on Thursday, Sept. 7, Monday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 30. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.