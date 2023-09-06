If You Go What: UW Health Blood Drive When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 Where: UW Health, 100 N. Nine Mound Rd., Verona Info: Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code “UWHealthVerona”

If You Go What: Verona Community Blood Drive When: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 Where: The Goddard School of Verona, 102 Prairie Oaks Dr., Verona Info: Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code “VeronaWI”