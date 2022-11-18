Three Verona performers will join Midwest Performing Arts’ annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet this year.
Caroline Kruepke, Jennifer Kruepke and Natalie Kruepke, all of Verona, join the ballet’s cast of 90 dancers ranging in age from the Waunakee, Madison, Middleton, DeForest, Sun Prairie and Lodi communities.
Join Clara, danced by Elaina Pokorny of Waunakee, on her magical adventure with her Nutcracker Prince. The story Begins on Christmas Eve in the home of the Silberhaus family. All of Clara’s friends attend the party and her Uncle Drosselmeyer brings magical gifts including a toy Nutcracker for Clara. The Nutcracker comes to life and takes Clara on a journey past the exciting and funny battle between the Mice and Toy Soldiers, through the Land of Snow and to the Kingdom of the Sweets. There the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Sugar Fairies, Mother Ginger and the Bon Bons, the Arabian, Chinese, Russian, Marzipan and Waltz of the Flowers all dance for her! A wonderful story ballet for the whole family to enjoy.
The performances are family-friendly and centered on the youth performers. Professional Guest Artists that will be joining the cast include Ryan Galloway as the Nutcracker Prince and Martin Ortiz as the Mouse King and Arabian male lead.
If You Go
What: The Nutcracker Ballet presented by Midwest Performing Arts
When: 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center, 301 Community Drive, Waunakee
Tickets: Adults $25, Children under 12 $20 at www.mpadance.com