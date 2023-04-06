For those looking to discover more ways to be energy efficient and save money while doing so, the Town of Verona may have some ideas to share.
On Tuesday, March 21, the town held a Sustainability Forum with presenters Kathy Kuntz, director of the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change, and Chad Laibly, an energy advisor at Focus on Energy.
The discussion was the first in an intended series on sustainability, energy efficiency, conservation issues and global warming. Town Board Second Supervisor David Lonsdorf provided an opening speech and introductions at the first forum, sharing his own experience with going solar.
About four years ago, Lonsdorf and his wife put solar panels on their roof. Though it cost $15,000 for the full installation of 15 panels, tax breaks and rebates cut $6,000 off the total price, he said.
Within the first year, Lonsdorf’s records indicated he and his wife saved $1,000 in electricity costs. More importantly, Lonsdorf said, the solar panels allowed his family to prevent about five tons of carbon dioxide emissions from going into the atmosphere, as per an app that accompanies the solar panels.
So now, four years after the installation, Lonsdorf said his family has prevented roughly 20 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
While Lonsdorf said that sounds very impressive, he noted it changes once you realize they continue to burn natural gas – or methane – in various appliances and drive two cars.
“All told, we probably emit about 25 tons of carbon dioxide a year between the two of us,” he said.
Lonsdorf said his family’s 25 tons of carbon dioxide emissions is small relative to the world’s total amount, but it all adds up.
“We in the U.S. can do a lot to cut down on our personal use of fossil fuels and help start the process of cleaning up our atmosphere,” he said. “Maybe we can save ourselves some money along the way from trying to do the right thing.”
The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act
Following Lonsdorf, Kuntz presented information on the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA is the largest government investment in climate action, as two-thirds of the funds act as tax credits for businesses, households or, for the first time, “direct pay” for tax-exempt entities.
For a long period of time, Kuntz said Dane County has worked to green operations, completing projects like a large solar field and an RNG facility that produces renewable gas. In 2017, Executive Joe Parisi created the Office of Energy and Climate Change to expand the effort countywide, she said.
“Core to what we do in our office… is make it simpler for people to do the right thing by sharing information with them and helping them over the barriers,” Kuntz said.
In 2020, the office created a Climate Action Plan, which provides a roadmap to cut county-wide carbon emissions in half by 2030 without new legislation. Since the creation of the action plan, the federal government introduced two pieces of legislation that have a substantial impact, Kuntz said.
The first, a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allocates money to states and offers competitive grant programs, therefore funding not only roads and bridges, but also electric vehicle charging and state energy offices, Kuntz explained.
The second bill, the previously mentioned 2022 IRA, offers tax credits for consumers with the aim of making clean energy cheaper than fossil fuels, Kuntz said.
“It largely does that by reinvesting in U.S. manufacturing to make some of those things cheaper and local, and by cutting the costs to businesses and consumers who are buying clean energy products,” she said.
A range of tax credits from the IRA provide deductions off the taxes consumers owe when making energy efficient upgrades. Kuntz described the different ways homeowners can leverage IRA funds, such as the 30% tax credit for solar projects.
While the solar installation process can seem intimidating, Kuntz said Dane County has more solar than any other county in Wisconsin. The price of solar has also decreased over the past decade. In 2010, a solar panel cost around $2.50 per watt, Kuntz said, while in 2020 the price changed to less than fifty cents per watt.
“The cost of solar is coming down dramatically, and then we’ve got the addition of these new federal incentives, “she said. “So, this is really the best time to be thinking about these technologies because they’re so much more affordable than they’ve been.”
Through the IRA, Kuntz said individuals can receive tax credits on energy efficient technologies like heat pumps and induction stoves. Incentives are also available for qualifying electric vehicles, such as $7,500 for new and up to $4,000 for used vehicles.
For the first time ever, a process called direct pay allows tax-exempt entities who do not qualify for tax credits, such as nonprofits, schools and local governments, to file a one-time form with the IRS for 30% off solar, battery storage or geothermal projects.
In addition to tax credits, the IRA introduced two new grant programs on energy efficiency and electrification. Wisconsin will receive $149 million for these two programs, Kuntz said, with both programs offering better incentives for low and moderate-income households.
“These programs are going to be incredibly important to making sure that everyone can be a part of this clean energy transition, and we think that these programs will launch in 2024,” she said.
A new page on the Office of Energy and Climate Change’s website includes information about the IRA and will continue to receive updates as new forms are released by the federal government, Kuntz said.
Focus on Energy
After Kuntz’s presentation, Laibly shared information about Focus on Energy’s rebate program, along with ways to increase the energy efficiency of households. Focus on Energy, according to Laibly, is a utility-funded, statewide program that helps businesses and residents manage costs, mostly through energy efficiency.
“We empower the people and businesses of Wisconsin to make smart energy decisions,” he said.
Residents of Wisconsin are eligible for Focus on Energy’s services, Laibly said, and they must receive heat from a participating electric or natural gas utility. About 98% of utilities in Wisconsin participate in the program.
Focus on Energy offers rebates for heating and cooling, insulation and air sealing, new home construction, solar, water heating, smart thermostats, lighting and heat pumps, Laibly said. Individuals who are income-qualified under Focus on Energy’s rebate program can receive 70-80% more money back.
At Focus on Energy, Laibly said there is over $4 in benefits for every $1 invested.
“That’s why this program always gets bipartisan support,” he said.
Between the IRA and rebates offered through Focus on Energy, Laibly said there is no better time to invest in energy efficient heat pumps, especially with cold-climate technology available. A heat pump essentially provides both heating and cooling by taking ambient heat out of the air – like on the back of a refrigerator.
One of the biggest opportunities for energy efficiency is with insulation and air sealing – a method to reduce draft and heat loss. Laibly said the first step is to participate in a Home Energy Assessment certified by the Building Performance Institute (BPI). In addition to looking at insulation, these assessments perform safety tests, such as carbon monoxide testing and gas leak and air-tightness detection, he said.
Lastly, Laibly shared steps that homeowners themselves can take to make spaces more energy efficient. For example, people can utilize items such as smart power strips, LED lights, kilowatt meters, timers, window inserts and domestic hot water heater blankets.
Through Focus on Energy’s Simple Energy Efficiency Program, individuals can also receive a free package once a year that includes a variety of LEDs, lower-flow shower heads, advanced power strips, amongst other items.
For more information regarding rebates and services, visit Focus on Energy’s website.