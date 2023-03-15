The Town of Verona will host a Sustainability Forum from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 in the Town of Verona Community Room, according to a news release.
This event will serve as the first presentation of a series on energy efficiency, sustainability, conservation issues and global warming, the release states. Everyone interested in these topics can attend.
Following the presentation, individuals can ask questions and engage in a discussion. Light refreshments and snacks will be available.
Speakers at the forum include Director of the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change Kathy Kuntz and Focus on Energy energy advisor Chad Laibly.
The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the largest government investment in climate action in history, with two-thirds of the funds acting as tax credits for business, households and tax exempt entities, the release states. During the forum, Kuntz will discuss ways to leverage IRA funding for electrification, energy efficiency, electric vehicle purchases and renewable energy projects.
Laibly will present details regarding Focus on Energy’s rebate programs and discuss ways to increase the energy efficiency of households, from rebates on insulation and air sealing to multiple immediate energy saving ideas, according to the release. Laibly has presented this information for years and will answer specific questions following the presentation.