Looking for a little getaway this summer?
The Verona Senior Center is offering a chance to travel with them on four different trips between July and September that will take community members from the waters of Lake Mendota to the loud cheers of American Family Field.
On Friday, July 21, people are invited to join for a pontoon boat ride on Lake Mendota. The cost is $10 per person with lunch and water included. Participants are required to find transportation to the event.
Head over to Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 23 to watch the Brewers play baseball at American Family Field. The cost is $60 per person and includes ticket fees, transportation and light refreshments. A tip for the bus driver is not included.
More information will be provided on upcoming trips in September, which will include an Epic Walking Tour and journey to the Janesville Rotary Gardens.
Registration is required for all trips, along with payment upon sign up. There are no refunds for cancellations within 72 hours of a trip.
For more information, call the senior center at 608-845-7471 or visit ci.verona.wi.us/290/Senior-Center.