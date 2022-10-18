Calling all ghosts and goblins, witches and wizards, and superheroes and supervillains! Main Street Trick or Treat will return to Verona’s Hometown Junction Park on Monday, Oct. 31.
Presented by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, businesses located between W. Verona Ave. and Verona Vision Care will be handing out truckloads of candy and treats from 3-5 p.m. Area organizations and businesses not located in the Main Street stretch are also invited to set up a tent and table at Hometown Junction Park.