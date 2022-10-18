Trick or treaters fill Verona's downtown for annual Main Street event

From right, City of Verona Lt. Mark Horstmann and officer Jacob Murphy hand out police department stickers on Friday, Oct. 29, during the annual Main Street Trick or Treat event in Verona's downtown.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Calling all ghosts and goblins, witches and wizards, and superheroes and supervillains! Main Street Trick or Treat will return to Verona’s Hometown Junction Park on Monday, Oct. 31.

Presented by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, businesses located between W. Verona Ave. and Verona Vision Care will be handing out truckloads of candy and treats from 3-5 p.m. Area organizations and businesses not located in the Main Street stretch are also invited to set up a tent and table at Hometown Junction Park.

Tags

Recommended for you