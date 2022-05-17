The owner of two dogs found dead inside of garbage bags off of the Ice Age Trail last week will not be charged, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Last week, the Sheriff’s Department said it was investigating what it called a "disturbing discovery," what appeared to be two adult Pit Bull Terriers — one a gray and white female and one a brown and white male.
Neither of the two dogs had collar tags or microchips for identification.
Deputies were dispatched along with Animal Services officers to an area near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive, adjacent to the Ice Age Trail in the Town of Verona, around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11.
Someone passing by on the Trail called the Sheriff’s Department and reported discovering the dogs’ bodies inside the garbage bags.
Initially, the Sheriff’s Office said it was unsure if a crime was committed leading to the death of the dogs. But by Friday, May 13, the owner of the dogs had voluntarily turned himself in and the department said he would not be charged with a crime.
The deaths were determined to be accidental, the department said. The owner will also not be cited, the sheriff’s office said.
“We understand that not everyone has the means to pay for a pet’s cremation,” the department wrote in a statement. “The Sheriff’s Office would recommend contacting your local Humane Society or a veterinarian for assistance.”
Further details about the deaths were not made available at the time.